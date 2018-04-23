Jaguar took an unusual approach to highlighting the grip offered by the company’s all-wheel-drive systems. To introduce the new 300 Sport Edition version of the XE sedan, Jaguar pitted the new Jag against an Olympic speed skater on a 1.9-mile ice track in the Netherlands.

Specifically, Flevonice is the largest outdoor ice track in the world, with its surface chilled thanks to a network of pipes beneath the track. The speed skater in question was Shaolin Sándor Liu, who helped Hungary win a gold medal in the 5,000-meter relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics. But with a top speed of just 34 miles per hour over the 11-turn track, would he be fast enough to fend off the Jaguar?

The new Jaguar XE 300 Sport Edition employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine good for 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, with all-wheel drive fitted as standard. That gave the XE plenty of grunt to race around the track. Though the car’s top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour, on the slippery Flevonice surface, the car averaged just 36 mph. At the helm was Jaguar Stability Development Leader Sean Haughey.

The results? Shaolin completed his icy lap in four minutes and four seconds, while the XE did the deed in three minutes and three seconds. Victory, at least this time, goes to turbocharging over Olympic strength.

While the ice-racing stunt is impressive, the Jaguar XE 300 Sport Edition has plenty of other elements to recommend it. On the outside, look to satin gray accents for the mirrors, grille surround, and spoiler; 19- or 20-inch satin gray wheels; and various 300 Sport badges. Customers can pick between Yulong white, Indus Silver, Santorini Black, and Caldera Red paint. Moving inside, the 300 Sport treatment entails yellow stitching throughout the cabin, plus embossed headrests and various other 300 Sport logos. Overall, the upgrades recall the 400 Sport treatment applied to the Jaguar F-Type sports car.

The Jaguar XE 300 Sport Edition is on sale in the U.K. now. The 300 Sport Edition will also be offered on the XF sedan and XF Sportbrake, albeit equipped with a turbodiesel V6.

Source: Jaguar