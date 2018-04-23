When it’s not on ice, the car can hit 60 in 5.4 seconds.
Jaguar took an unusual approach to highlighting the grip offered by the company’s all-wheel-drive systems. To introduce the new 300 Sport Edition version of the XE sedan, Jaguar pitted the new Jag against an Olympic speed skater on a 1.9-mile ice track in the Netherlands.
Specifically, Flevonice is the largest outdoor ice track in the world, with its surface chilled thanks to a network of pipes beneath the track. The speed skater in question was Shaolin Sándor Liu, who helped Hungary win a gold medal in the 5,000-meter relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics. But with a top speed of just 34 miles per hour over the 11-turn track, would he be fast enough to fend off the Jaguar?
The new Jaguar XE 300 Sport Edition employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine good for 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, with all-wheel drive fitted as standard. That gave the XE plenty of grunt to race around the track. Though the car’s top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour, on the slippery Flevonice surface, the car averaged just 36 mph. At the helm was Jaguar Stability Development Leader Sean Haughey.
The results? Shaolin completed his icy lap in four minutes and four seconds, while the XE did the deed in three minutes and three seconds. Victory, at least this time, goes to turbocharging over Olympic strength.
While the ice-racing stunt is impressive, the Jaguar XE 300 Sport Edition has plenty of other elements to recommend it. On the outside, look to satin gray accents for the mirrors, grille surround, and spoiler; 19- or 20-inch satin gray wheels; and various 300 Sport badges. Customers can pick between Yulong white, Indus Silver, Santorini Black, and Caldera Red paint. Moving inside, the 300 Sport treatment entails yellow stitching throughout the cabin, plus embossed headrests and various other 300 Sport logos. Overall, the upgrades recall the 400 Sport treatment applied to the Jaguar F-Type sports car.
The Jaguar XE 300 Sport Edition is on sale in the U.K. now. The 300 Sport Edition will also be offered on the XF sedan and XF Sportbrake, albeit equipped with a turbodiesel V6.
- Jaguar XE 300 SPORT showcases all-wheel-drive traction and dynamic handling against Olympic champion speed skater Shaolin Sándor Liu, on 3km outdoor ice track
- Sports saloon grips frozen surface in unique time trial against Hungarian short track speed skating gold medallist, with Team GB’s Elise Christie on board
- New performance model with 300PS 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine laps the world’s longest ice track at Flevonice, the Netherlands, at average speed of 36mph
- 300 SPORT model features Dark Satin Grey exterior details, interior Contrast Yellow Stitch and bespoke 300 SPORT branding
- All engines now equipped with particulate filters to further reduce emissions**
- 300 SPORT editions in Jaguar XE, XF and XF Sportbrake available to order now
- Watch the full race here: https://youtu.be/lFG2i1TMTDM
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 19 April 2018 - The new Jaguar XE 300 SPORT has made its debut by setting a unique lap record. The special edition sports saloon became the first car to complete a flying lap of the world’s longest artificial outdoor ice circuit, at Flevonice in the Netherlands - but it had to beat a Winter Olympic gold medallist skater to set the fastest time.
After anchoring Hungary to gold in the 5,000m relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics, speed skater Shaolin Sándor Liu set a tough benchmark, negotiating the track at Flevonice Sports and Funpark in 4 minutes 4 seconds.
To give the icy time trial an extra edge, Shaolin’s girlfriend – Team GB skater Elise Christie – was part of team Jaguar. With Elise in the passenger seat, the XE 300 SPORT took full advantage of Jaguar’s advanced all-wheel drive and sophisticated traction technologies to maintain its composure. Jaguar Stability Development Leader Sean Haughey lapped the track in 3 minutes 3 seconds at an average speed of 36mph.
Mike Cross, Chief Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Ice is one of the most demanding surfaces for any vehicle to contend with and this race demonstrated the XE’s all-surface capability and unrivalled handling in adverse conditions.”
Staying true to Jaguar’s sports car DNA, the new 300 SPORT is equipped with the advanced 300PS 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, which powers the XE from 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds. With 400Nm of torque, its effortless acceleration around the 3km ice circuit was too much for the Olympic Champion.
Shaolin Sándor Liu, said: “I thought I would have a big advantage over the car on the ice and was pretty happy with my time considering the conditions but when I saw the XE 300 SPORT take off from the start line, I had a feeling it would be faster.”
Elise Christie said: “I was desperate to pit myself against the XE 300 SPORT but sitting in the passenger seat gave me an experience I’ll never forget. I didn’t think it would be able to lap the track as quickly as an Olympic Champion, but the Jaguar’s all-wheel-drive traction was really impressive.”
The new 300 SPORT joins the XE line-up and is available on the XF and XF Sportbrake featuring unique exterior and interior design elements. While the XE is fitted exclusively with the 300PS 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, the XF and XF Sportbrake are also available with Jaguar’s 300PS 3.0-litre TDV6 diesel.
All petrol engines are now equipped with particulate filters to make them even cleaner.** The highly efficient, close-coupled filters are neatly integrated into the aftertreatment system and trap ultrafine particles as the exhaust gas passes through them. Under normal driving conditions, the trapped particles will be oxidised into CO2 and the filter regenerated whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator.
All 300 SPORT models feature unique Dark Satin Grey details including the door mirror caps, rear spoiler and grille surround, along with 300 SPORT badging on the front grille and bootlid. Distinctive 19-inch or 20-inch Satin Technical Grey finish wheels are exclusive to the special edition along with 300 SPORT-branded brake callipers. Customers can choose from three exterior colours: Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black, while the XE is also available in Caldera Red.
Special design accents continue inside with yellow contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats, door casings and armrest. Other modifications include 300 SPORT branded treadplates, sport carpet mats, badged steering wheel and embossed headrests.
The XE, XF and XF Sportbrake enable customers to be more connected, with Jaguar’s advanced Touch Pro 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard.
Further design enhancements as standard across all three models include metal treadplates with Jaguar script (illuminated on XF derivatives except 300 SPORT), chrome seat switches for all electric seats, premium carpet mats, bright metal pedals and frameless auto-dimming Infinity Mirror.
The new XE 300 Sport is available to order now at www.jaguar.co.uk, priced from £45,160 on-the-road.