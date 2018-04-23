The range-topping Touring trim can be had for $42,200.
Don’t let its polarizing looks fool you, the 2019 Toyota Avalon is a refined machine. We got a taste of the new sedan this past week in California, and in doing so, we also learned just how much the full-size sedan will cost when it goes on sale next month. Buyers can pick up the base XLE trim for $35,500 (not including $895 processing and handling), but pricing moves up from there.
Opt for the XLE Hybrid, and you’ll be dishing out $36,500. It comes with all the same features as the regular XLE, including standard LED headlights and taillights, a seven-inch touchscreen display, and SofTex faux leather seats, but ditches the standard V6 in place of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 163 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque, and returns up to 43 miles per gallon city, 44 highway, and 44 combined.
Move up from the base XLE trim, and the XSE model is better equipped with features like 19-inch wheels, powe adjustable seats, and some new piano black detailing both inside and out. The V6-powered XSE starts at $38,000, while the XSE Hybrid can be had for a bit more, starting at $39,000.
The Avalon Limited is the first trim level to break into the $40,000 mark – but it comes loaded with even more features. At $41,800 for the V6 model, and $42,800 for the hybrid, the Avalon Limited includes details like leather-trimmed heated and ventilated power seats, a 10-inch color head-up display, and genuine wood trim on the interior, among others. All the same features carry over the hybrid version, including the 18-inch wheels.
At the top of the range, the Avalon Touring starts at $42,200 – that’s for the V6-powered model as Toyota doesn’t offer a Hybrid Touring trim. At that price point, it’s the most well-equipped Avalon of the bunch. It features a new Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), and is the only trim to include Sport and Sport+ driving modes, which coincide with the advanced new suspension setup. The same 3.5-liter V6 found throughout the range carries over here, producing the same 301 hp (224 kW) and 267 pound-feet (362 Nm) of torque, and returns up to 21 miles per gallon city, 31 highway, and 25 combined..
Here’s how the pricing breaks down in its entirety:
Source: Toyota