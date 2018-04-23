Don’t let its polarizing looks fool you, the 2019 Toyota Avalon is a refined machine. We got a taste of the new sedan this past week in California, and in doing so, we also learned just how much the full-size sedan will cost when it goes on sale next month. Buyers can pick up the base XLE trim for $35,500 (not including $895 processing and handling), but pricing moves up from there.

Opt for the XLE Hybrid, and you’ll be dishing out $36,500. It comes with all the same features as the regular XLE, including standard LED headlights and taillights, a seven-inch touchscreen display, and SofTex faux leather seats, but ditches the standard V6 in place of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 163 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque, and returns up to 43 miles per gallon city, 44 highway, and 44 combined.

Read our review: 2019 Toyota Avalon First Drive: Turning Back The Clock

Move up from the base XLE trim, and the XSE model is better equipped with features like 19-inch wheels, powe adjustable seats, and some new piano black detailing both inside and out. The V6-powered XSE starts at $38,000, while the XSE Hybrid can be had for a bit more, starting at $39,000.

The Avalon Limited is the first trim level to break into the $40,000 mark – but it comes loaded with even more features. At $41,800 for the V6 model, and $42,800 for the hybrid, the Avalon Limited includes details like leather-trimmed heated and ventilated power seats, a 10-inch color head-up display, and genuine wood trim on the interior, among others. All the same features carry over the hybrid version, including the 18-inch wheels.

At the top of the range, the Avalon Touring starts at $42,200 – that’s for the V6-powered model as Toyota doesn’t offer a Hybrid Touring trim. At that price point, it’s the most well-equipped Avalon of the bunch. It features a new Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), and is the only trim to include Sport and Sport+ driving modes, which coincide with the advanced new suspension setup. The same 3.5-liter V6 found throughout the range carries over here, producing the same 301 hp (224 kW) and 267 pound-feet (362 Nm) of torque, and returns up to 21 miles per gallon city, 31 highway, and 25 combined..

Here’s how the pricing breaks down in its entirety: