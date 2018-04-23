After recently seeing the upcoming BMW 8 Series speeding around the Nürburgring, there's now a chance to take a better look at the convertible version while it cruises at lower speeds. Plus, there is a fantastic view of the cabin.

Up front, this 8 Series droptop appears largely complete. It wears the final headlights that feature angular LEDs that create a modern take on the shape of classic BMW's dual circular lights. The kidney grilles appear to have active slats for improving fuel economy, and they are closed in these photos. A massive sensor occupies the center of the lower fascia, and this suggests the model should come with quite a suite of driver assistance tech.

BMW uses more concealment at the rear. For example, the recessed fuel door on the fender suggests that there's still body cladding back there to hide the final shape. The taillights also still appear to be placeholder pieces. The big, trapezoidal exhaust pipes look fantastic, though, particularly the way that they integrate cleanly into the bumper.

Inside, the cabin looks like quite a high-tech place, even through the fabric panels hiding some things here. The driver appears to get a digital instrument display. A large infotainment screen dominates the top portion of the center stack. Stylish HVAC vents and the system's controls sit underneath. Unfortunately, a laptop in the passenger footwell obscures seeing the center console layout. These shots fit well with a previously leaked photo of the interior (below).

The powertrain remains the biggest mystery about the new 8 Series. A version of BMW's biturbo 4.4-liter V8 is almost certainly in the powertrain range – possibly for the M850i version. There will also be an M8 for buyers looking for even more performance.

More details will arrive on June 15 at the 8 Series' debut.

Source: Carpix