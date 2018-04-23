It will slot underneath the Karoq.
Up until not too long ago, Skoda only had the Yeti serving as a crossover, and that wasn’t truly living up to its body style since it was more of an odd, yet lovable rugged and tall hatchback. Then the large seven-seat Kodiaq came in the second half of 2016, followed by the compact five-seat-only Karoq in 2017 to replace the Yeti, and now this, the Kamiq. Unlike its bigger brothers sold all over the world where Skodas are available, the new kid on the block will be a China-only affair.
Needless to say, the city-oriented crossover will be positioned underneath the aforementioned Karoq and comes to round off Skoda’s three-model crossover lineup in the People’s Republic. There’s really not much to say in terms of design as it echoes the styling of the other two “K” models, but we do have to mention the headlights have a different layout and the main ones are significantly larger.
It’s the same story at the back where the Kamiq has new clusters setting it apart from the more expensive high-riding models. The interior cabin will be typical Skoda, a no-frills layout and plenty of space for people and their luggage.
The Czech marque headquartered in Mladá Boleslav hasn’t released technical specifications about its new crossover, but the Kamiq is expected to feature a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and ride on the PQ platform tailored to the Chinese models used also by the CN-spec Rapid.
While the Kamiq won’t be sold in Europe, Skoda has already confirmed that a production version of the Vision X shown last month in Geneva will be launched in 2019. It will be a more sophisticated crossover than the Chinese model since it will use VW Group’s MQB platform and could feature the concept’s hybrid powertrain. The model’s name is not known at this point, but it will likely continue the tradition that began with the Kodiaq and will have a moniker starting with “K.”
Meanwhile, the Kamiq will be going on sale in China in the near future, following its public debut scheduled for this Wednesday at the Beijing Motor Show.
Source: Skoda
2018 Skoda Kamiq
‘AUTO CHINA 2018’: ŠKODA’S SUV CAMPAIGN DRIVES FURTHER GROWTH
› Mainstream city SUV exclusively for China: ŠKODA KAMIQ celebrates trade fair premiere at ‘Auto China’ in Beijing
› ŠKODA plans to double deliveries in China to 600,000 vehicles per year by 2020
› Record-breaking year 2017: ŠKODA delivers 325,000 vehicles in China
› China has been Czech car manufacturer's largest single market since 2010
› More than 2,350,000 vehicles delivered to customers since entering market in 2007
Mladá Boleslav, 23 April 2018 – ŠKODA intends to strengthen its favourable market position in China and double its vehicle sales to 600,000 units per year by 2020. The brand is taking the next steps in its model campaign for the Chinese market, which involves developing SUV models that are tailored the wishes and requirements of customers in China. At the ‘Auto China 2018’ in Beijing (25 April to 4 May), ŠKODA will be presenting a new mainstream city SUV. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is to be launched in the Chinese market just months after its world premiere.
In 2017 ŠKODA celebrated its 10th anniversary in China, presenting three spectacular new products. The Czech car manufacturer added the OCTAVIA COMBI and the two successful SUV series – the KODIAQ and KAROQ – to its range of models. The brand will accelerate this growth over the coming years by expanding the model range further. The model campaign is focused on broadening the SUV range especially for the Chinese market. Last year, ŠKODA underlined the importance of the Chinese market with the world premiere of the concept study VISION E – the outlook for the ŠKODA’s first e-vehicle in the SUV segment – in Shanghai.
“ŠKODA sees particularly dynamic growth in the SUV segment on the Chinese automotive market, as demand for SUV models in China has doubled in the past three years alone,” says ŠKODA AUTO CEO Bernhard Maier. “ŠKODA’s SUV campaign in China has begun with the successful launch of the ŠKODA KODIAQ and KAROQ models. Continuing this campaign, we have developed another SUV exclusively for the Chinese market – the new ŠKODA KAMIQ. ŠKODA will be presenting the next large SUV later this year, expanding our offering to four SUV models in China.”
The ŠKODA KAMIQ is positioned below the ŠKODA KAROQ compact SUV, rounding off the SUV model range in China. Its design reflects the classic elements of ŠKODA’s powerful SUV design language and has been created exclusively for the Chinese market. With independently shaped front and rear lights, however, the KAMIQ differs significantly from the SUV models KAROQ and KODIAQ. In addition to the KAMIQ, ŠKODA plans to develop even more SUVs for the Chinese market, which will be specifically tailored to Chinese customers’ requirements and wishes.
The history of ŠKODA in China dates back to the 1930s. In 1936, the traditional Czech brand operated five commercial agencies in the region. In 2007, the Czech manufacturer returned to the Chinese market. Under the umbrella of SAIC Volkswagen, ŠKODA started producing the OCTAVIA locally, and since 2010 China has been ŠKODA’s most important single market. In close cooperation with the Chinese joint venture partner SAIC Volkswagen, ŠKODA has since become an established volume manufacturer in China.
In 2017, the car manufacturer delivered 325,000 vehicles in China, growing by 2.5 percent compared to 2016 (2016: 317,100 vehicles), making 2017 ŠKODA’s most successful year since its re-entry into the Chinese market in 2007. ŠKODA has delivered more than 2,350,000 vehicles to customers in China since then – with the ŠKODA OCTAVIA, the brand’s bestseller worldwide, accounting for more than half of the total at 1.2 million units sold.
The OCTAVIA COMBI, which was introduced in the Chinese market last year, has achieved 6,400 sales since its launch. Almost 400,000 ŠKODA RAPIDs have been delivered in the region, and the ŠKODA SUPERB has made an excellent contribution to the brand’s success story with 318,600 vehicles delivered so far. 265,100 of the small car ŠKODA FABIA have been delivered; sales of the ŠKODA YETI stand at 82,600. The ŠKODA KODIAQ, which has been available in China since April 2017, has been very well received by Chinese customers. So far, 51,100 units of the large SUV have been delivered. The compact SUV ŠKODA KAROQ launched in March 2018 achieved 400 deliveries in its first month of sales.
The foundation for the ŠKODA brand’s profitable growth in China was laid on 30 March 2016, when representatives of Volkswagen, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and ŠKODA AUTO signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The letter of intent signed during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Czech Republic includes a five-year investment plan of over two billion euros. The aim is to expand the model series to include several SUVs and vehicles with alternative powertrains.