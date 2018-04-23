Up until not too long ago, Skoda only had the Yeti serving as a crossover, and that wasn’t truly living up to its body style since it was more of an odd, yet lovable rugged and tall hatchback. Then the large seven-seat Kodiaq came in the second half of 2016, followed by the compact five-seat-only Karoq in 2017 to replace the Yeti, and now this, the Kamiq. Unlike its bigger brothers sold all over the world where Skodas are available, the new kid on the block will be a China-only affair.

Needless to say, the city-oriented crossover will be positioned underneath the aforementioned Karoq and comes to round off Skoda’s three-model crossover lineup in the People’s Republic. There’s really not much to say in terms of design as it echoes the styling of the other two “K” models, but we do have to mention the headlights have a different layout and the main ones are significantly larger.

It’s the same story at the back where the Kamiq has new clusters setting it apart from the more expensive high-riding models. The interior cabin will be typical Skoda, a no-frills layout and plenty of space for people and their luggage.

The Czech marque headquartered in Mladá Boleslav hasn’t released technical specifications about its new crossover, but the Kamiq is expected to feature a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and ride on the PQ platform tailored to the Chinese models used also by the CN-spec Rapid.

While the Kamiq won’t be sold in Europe, Skoda has already confirmed that a production version of the Vision X shown last month in Geneva will be launched in 2019. It will be a more sophisticated crossover than the Chinese model since it will use VW Group’s MQB platform and could feature the concept’s hybrid powertrain. The model’s name is not known at this point, but it will likely continue the tradition that began with the Kodiaq and will have a moniker starting with “K.”

Meanwhile, the Kamiq will be going on sale in China in the near future, following its public debut scheduled for this Wednesday at the Beijing Motor Show.

Source: Skoda