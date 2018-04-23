For its latest project, Bulgarian tuning atelier Vilner has taken a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe from 2010 for a full renovation and complete interior rebuild. Thankfully, the tuners preferred a balanced approach on the design and decided to retain the genuine “gentlemen’s club atmosphere” instead of going radical.

Using “several square meters” of fine and durable white leather, Vilner has completely transformed the cabin of the luxury droptop. Inspired by the attention to the details characterizing Rolls-Royce’s every work, the company from Sofia has carefully branded the central sections of the seats with a perforated double-R pattern, as a nod to the automaker’s founders Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce. Those tiny holes in the leather upholstery also help the heating and ventilation functions of the seats.

The beautiful cherry exterior color is now matched by the seat belts and the seats edges, as well as the RR logo embroidered in the headrests. “Cherry was the color of choice for the owner who picked it up from more than 44 000 color combinations that Rolls-Royce offer for the model,” Vilner explains its decision to paint the seatbelts in cherry color. “But when we’re talking about a convertible, choosing the interior scheme is a much more ‘responsible’ task. You can see both the exterior and the inside of the car at the same time.”

Last but not least, the dashboard of the car has been completely re-wrapped with a special anti-UV impregnated leather, which minimizes the reflections from the windshield. Also, all the wood panels in the cabin, including the ones on the dashboard and door cards, have been refurbished with three layers of lacquer and then polished twice. The final touch is a set of black custom floor mats.

Since Vilner is known mostly for its interior and exterior tuning projects, the 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood remains in stock form.

Source: Vilner