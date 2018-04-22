Crossovers, SUVs, and trucks continue to eat into the sales of cars. The trend is showing no signs of stopping in the coming years, so a new pickup truck based on the latest Jeep Wrangler should hit the sweet spot. Rumored to be called “Scrambler,” the more utilitarian version has been caught on camera by an Allpar reader out in the open and it was carrying a significant amount of camouflage, though it’s not that hard to figure out what was hiding underneath the disguise.

Set to be offered in the double cab body style, the Wrangler pickup truck will carry over not just the regular model’s familiar styling, but basically all of the oily bits as well. A 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 will likely be available with 285 horsepower, as will be an optional turbocharged four-cylinder 2.0-liter unit rated at 270 hp. Further down the line, these two could be joined by a turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 and even a plug-in hybrid. The diesel and the electrified powertrain have both been confirmed for the JL, so there’s a good chance the pickup (JT) will also benefit from the extended engine lineup.

Expected to arrive at dealerships across the United States in April 2019, the Wrangler “Scrambler” is going to be assembled at Jeep’s retooled Toledo factory in Ohio.

In regards to the model’s official premiere, it could take place as early as late November during the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Wrangler pickup truck has been a long time coming, with Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne announcing the model early 2016. At the beginning of this year, FCA’s head honcho said during the Detroit show he expects to move less than 100,000 units per year, adding it’s going to be “expensive – intentionally so.”

Video: B. Mac / Allpar