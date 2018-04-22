Hide press release Show press release

Inspired by the McLaren design team: greater choice and even more style as new 570S Spider Design Editions are unveiled

McLaren 570S Spider Design Editions now available to order

Five examples of colour, trim and materials in perfect harmony

The convertible without compromise – configured by the people who designed it

McLaren is offering Sports Series convertible customers greater choice than ever – as well as helping them with their decisions – with new Design Edition specifications for the acclaimed 570S Spider.

Five McLaren 570S Spider Design Editions are available to order now, each offering a different but entirely harmonious theme based around signature McLaren colour and trim options. Each Edition has been carefully curated by McLaren Automotive designers, ensuring that the colours, materials and finishes complement each other to perfection.

“There is a virtually limitless number of different personalisation opportunities for the McLaren 570S Spider and who better to begin the process than the people who designed it?” commented McLaren Automotive Design Director, Rob Melville. “We have selected key exterior and interior colours and finishes that we believe showcase the 570S Spider in the most desirable way and are offering them as Design Editions that we as designers would choose.”

The five new Design Editions have been created specifically for the McLaren Sports Series convertible, following the success of a Design Edition range for the 570S Coupé. As with the Coupé, the 570S Spider Design Editions offer a financial benefit over specifying the options separately. Customers can select additional features beyond the Design Edition content – such as carbon-fibre interior upgrades or exterior components – to further personalise their new purchase.

Each of the five Editions is based around a special body paint – Silica White, Storm Grey, Vermillion Red, Onyx Black or Vega Blue – with each matched to an interior scheme from the By McLaren Designer range; four sporting and one with a more luxury accent. Wheel finish, brake caliper colour and branding and finish of the 570S Spider’s electrically retractable two-piece hard-top are also all selected by McLaren designers to deliver the most visually balanced and pleasing result.

McLaren 570S Spider Design Edition 4, as illustrated in the accompanying images, is an Onyx Black car. The retractable hard-top is in body colour, the 10-spoke forged alloy wheels feature a Stealth finish and the brake calipers are in McLaren Orange with black printed McLaren logos. The interior comprises Carbon Black Alcantara, McLaren Orange nappa leather, McLaren Orange perforated nappa leather seats with contrasting stitching, colour co-ordinated steering wheel and McLaren branded leather sill finishers.

The four other Design Editions are equally striking, living up to their designer-label credentials with an aesthetic appeal that is uniquely McLaren. All display very different personalities, but all show the 570S Spider’s athletic, shrink-wrapped body and inviting open-top cabin in the most alluring way. Information about each of the Design Editions can be found at: cars.mclaren.com

The cost of the Design Edition packages adds between £8,100 and £10,700 to the recommended retail price of the McLaren 570S Spider, which starts at £164,750.

The Design Edition joins the recently-announced 570S Spider Track Pack, with its emphasis on lightweight options including carbon-fibre race seats, in the Sports Series line-up. With its sculpted teardrop body and form-follows-function ethos, the mid-engined, two-seat 570S Spider is a convertible without compromise – not only as beautiful as the 570S Coupe, but also equally dynamically gifted.