A year ago Rolls-Royce unveiled its smallest creation to date – the one-off SRH model was built for St Richard’s hospital's paediatric day surgery unit in the marque’s home town of Chichester, West Sussex.

The little Roller was built to allow sick children to drive themselves to the operating theatre down corridors lined with traffic signs as a way of reducing stress. In the last year the car has been driven at least once a day, with not a single fault reported, but now the car has come in for its first service in line with the manufacturer-recommended schedule. It was taken to Roll-Royce's analysis center where it was given a clean bill a health.

"We’ve received fantastic feedback from families who’ve expressed how excited their children have been at the prospect of coming on to the day surgery unit to drive our mini Rolls-Royce motor car," said Sue Nicholls, paediatric matron at St Richard’s.

"Rather than being anxious about their upcoming procedure, our young patients are positively distracted by the fun experience of negotiating the corridors to theater in a car they can drive all by themselves. We’ve also noticed that dads especially love to admire the engineering and design specification and often ask for a turn! The whole experience of being in hospital for those children, and their loved ones, is enhanced by having the opportunity to drive such a special car."

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations, heritage and philanthropy at Rolls-Royce added: "We are delighted that the Rolls-Royce SRH has delivered successfully on its promise – making a positive impact on children and their parents during their time in hospital."

"This project showcased the world-class skills and technology that exist in the bespoke manufacturing team and across every area at the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood," he said. "Equally, it has clearly demonstrated that our team of highly skilled men and women are passionate about making a valuable contribution to our local community."

Source: Rolls-Royce