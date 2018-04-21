Starting with the QX50.
Infiniti has announced plans to build five new cars in China over the next five years.
The company says that the move highlights its commitment to the constantly growing Chinese market and will begin with production of its new QX50 SUV.
"Over the next five years Infiniti is planning to localize five new vehicles in China, tripling our sales here in our fastest growth market, globally," said Infiniti chairman Roland Krueger. "As part of our roadmap to electrify our portfolio, we anticipate that by 2025, more than 50 percent of new Infiniti vehicles sold globally and in China will be electrified."
"Together with our partner Dongfeng Motor Company Ltd, Infiniti is pursuing localization in China for China, expanding our network footprint and introducing new technologies, such as our world’s first variable compression engine (VC-Turbo), and vehicle electrification," he added. "We will continue to strive to make Infiniti the top premium challenger brand in the market."
The Chinese-built QX50 premium SUV will be shown in Asia for the first time at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show. The car, which will be available exclusively in China as a locally built car, will go on sale later this year with production set to ramp up as demand is established.
Also going on show in Beijing for the first time will be Infiniti's Q inspiration concept car which will preview future a design direction from the Nissan premium brand. As well as showing what the company's next saloons will likely look like, it'll also signal a change for the brand as it embraces electric drivetrain technology.
Infiniti sold a record 48,408 vehicles in China last year, a 16 percent increase from 2016.
Source: Infiniti
- INFINITI Q Inspiration concept car Asia debut showcases the future of electrification, technology and design.
- INFINITI reconfirms that from 2021 onwards all new vehicles will be electric and e-POWER driven, aiming to sell more than half of global sales with electric vehicles by 2025.
In addition to the new QX50, the stylish and innovative INFINITI Q Inspiration concept car will also make its Asia debut. Representing the next step in INFINITI design and electrification, the Q Inspiration features clear and concise lines with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI's new form language for an era of electrified powertrains.
"The Q Inspiration concept car takes the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution. A shift towards smarter, more compact and less intrusive powertrains; We were able to create an alternative form with flowing gestures, more engaging in character and more enriching in experience. With its long cabin, balanced proportions and muscular stance, the concept heralds in a new era for INFINITI models."
Karim Habib, INFINITI Executive Design Director
INFINITI is also reconfirming the company's commitment to electrification. For Chinese car-buyers, this translates into vehicles with increased performance and fuel economy with reduced emissions.
