Infiniti has announced plans to build five new cars in China over the next five years.

The company says that the move highlights its commitment to the constantly growing Chinese market and will begin with production of its new QX50 SUV.

"Over the next five years Infiniti is planning to localize five new vehicles in China, tripling our sales here in our fastest growth market, globally," said Infiniti chairman Roland Krueger. "As part of our roadmap to electrify our portfolio, we anticipate that by 2025, more than 50 percent of new Infiniti vehicles sold globally and in China will be electrified."

"Together with our partner Dongfeng Motor Company Ltd, Infiniti is pursuing localization in China for China, expanding our network footprint and introducing new technologies, such as our world’s first variable compression engine (VC-Turbo), and vehicle electrification," he added. "We will continue to strive to make Infiniti the top premium challenger brand in the market."

The Chinese-built QX50 premium SUV will be shown in Asia for the first time at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show. The car, which will be available exclusively in China as a locally built car, will go on sale later this year with production set to ramp up as demand is established.

Also going on show in Beijing for the first time will be Infiniti's Q inspiration concept car which will preview future a design direction from the Nissan premium brand. As well as showing what the company's next saloons will likely look like, it'll also signal a change for the brand as it embraces electric drivetrain technology.

Infiniti sold a record 48,408 vehicles in China last year, a 16 percent increase from 2016.

Source: Infiniti