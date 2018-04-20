Roush, the aftermarket tuner known for taking Ford Mustangs and cranking out insane amounts of horsepower, is diving headfirst into the super duty truck market with its brand-new 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250. And boy, does this thing look wicked. You wouldn’t want it rolling into your rearview mirror.

“Roush’s entry into the Super Duty market is a game-changer for drivers who crave an aggressive, no-compromise look,” said Taylor Bloor, vice president of global sales for Roush Performance. “The 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250 looks incredibly intimidating with an off-road stance and isn’t afraid to get dirty. It’s reliable, functional and just plain cool.”

As with almost every Roush, the Roush F-250 gets more than just some tough-looking bits. The truck comes equipped with a Fox 2.0 Performance suspension system along with a 1.5-inch leveling kit. Filling out those massive wheels wells are Roush 20-inch wheels with integrated bead protection. According to Roush’s press release announcing the truck, the wheels are “capped chrome lug nuts and washer-bearing surface to maintain Ford’s factory towing capabilities.” BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain 35.3-inch tires provide all the traction you’ll need while a new exhaust system lets the neighborhood know you’re coming.

Along with the more aggressive stance, Roush adds a host of visual enhancements that scream “look at me.” The truck features a prominent Roush grille. There’s a new front bumper cover that can host adaptive cruise capabilities. Body-color fender flares help complete the truck’s larger-than-life appearance. Inside, there are Roush-embroidered headrests, a serialized console badge, and branded and molded floor liners by WeatherTech.

The package starts at $13,880 with several options available at additional prices. If you want, you can configure your pickup truck now on Roush’s website. It joins other Ford products Roush tunes such as the F-150 and Mustang.

Source: Roush