It’s a Ford on steroids.
Roush, the aftermarket tuner known for taking Ford Mustangs and cranking out insane amounts of horsepower, is diving headfirst into the super duty truck market with its brand-new 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250. And boy, does this thing look wicked. You wouldn’t want it rolling into your rearview mirror.
“Roush’s entry into the Super Duty market is a game-changer for drivers who crave an aggressive, no-compromise look,” said Taylor Bloor, vice president of global sales for Roush Performance. “The 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250 looks incredibly intimidating with an off-road stance and isn’t afraid to get dirty. It’s reliable, functional and just plain cool.”
As with almost every Roush, the Roush F-250 gets more than just some tough-looking bits. The truck comes equipped with a Fox 2.0 Performance suspension system along with a 1.5-inch leveling kit. Filling out those massive wheels wells are Roush 20-inch wheels with integrated bead protection. According to Roush’s press release announcing the truck, the wheels are “capped chrome lug nuts and washer-bearing surface to maintain Ford’s factory towing capabilities.” BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain 35.3-inch tires provide all the traction you’ll need while a new exhaust system lets the neighborhood know you’re coming.
Along with the more aggressive stance, Roush adds a host of visual enhancements that scream “look at me.” The truck features a prominent Roush grille. There’s a new front bumper cover that can host adaptive cruise capabilities. Body-color fender flares help complete the truck’s larger-than-life appearance. Inside, there are Roush-embroidered headrests, a serialized console badge, and branded and molded floor liners by WeatherTech.
The package starts at $13,880 with several options available at additional prices. If you want, you can configure your pickup truck now on Roush’s website. It joins other Ford products Roush tunes such as the F-150 and Mustang.
Source: Roush
Roush Performance Introduces First-Ever Super Duty F-250 to its Line-Up
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH. (April 19, 2018) — Roush Performance entered the Super Duty truck market today with the availability of their 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250, a truck designed with aggressive, off-road styling.
Equipped with bold flares, off-road capable wheels and tires, suspension and a powerful exhaust system, the new Roush F-250 features an intimidating package for drivers who want to make a statement on or off the road. To make this package even better, Roush has ensured that their trucks maintain Ford’s best-in-class towing and payload capacity. Thanks to rigorous testing and durability standards, Ford’s factory warranty remains intact and modifications from Roush are backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.
The pre-titled Roush Super Duty F-250 features an aggressive Roush grille with integrated accent lighting, front-bumper cover with adaptive cruise compatibility, and body color-matched fender flares that give this truck an extra-large presence. These components, when combined with the option of several Roush graphics packages, allow each driver to customize the look of their F-250 on or off the road. Drivers can also use Roush Performance’s vehicle configurator to choose different options.
The included Roush / Fox 2.0 Performance Series suspension system and 1.5-inch leveling kit ensure a smooth ride, aggressive stance and a high level off-road clearance. The Roush 20-inch wheels come with integrated bead protection and are equipped with capped chrome lug nuts and washer-bearing surface to maintain Ford’s factory towing capabilities.
BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain 35.3-inch tires are a significant upgrade from stock, with 20-percent tougher sidewalls and extreme off-road capability.
Inside the truck, custom Roush-embroidered headrests and serialized console badge dress-up the interior, along with branded and molded floor liners by WeatherTech.
“Whether you’re hauling materials to a job site or trailing your boat to the lake, the Roush Super Duty F-250 truck is bigger, badder and louder,” Bloor said.
The 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250 is certified to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for safety and handling. The package is available with Ford’s gas and diesel powertrain options. Contact your local authorized Roush Performance dealership or visit Roushperformance.com for more information.