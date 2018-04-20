New spy shots provide our very first look at GMC's upcoming styling refresh for the Acadia. Fairly extensive changes appear to be on the way.

The majority of the revisions are to the front. Even through the body cladding, it's clear that there are overhauled headlights that seem to have a sleeker shape. This test mule doesn't have the grille slats in place, but the surround looks more boxy than the current model. The lower fascia appears to have a larger intake, too.

The rear is heavily camouflaged. It appears that there are a new set of taillights, but they are well concealed. There are also new rectangular exhaust pipes.

These photos don't provide a look inside the refreshed Acadia, but there are likely at least small changes there, too. At minimum expect GMC to make some tweaks to the trim and materials. Infotainment upgrades are possible, too.

There's a sensor visible in the center of grille that points to enhanced driver assistance tech. The Acadia is already available with quite a bevy of these systems, though, including lane keep assist, a surround view camera, low speed automatic braking, and much more.

There are no details yet about any powertrain changes for the Acadia. The current model is available with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 194 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque or a 3.6-liter V6 with 310 hp and 271 lb-ft. Both engines use six-speed automatic gearboxes.

When it debuted, the latest Acadia experienced an impressive diet that shed 700 pounds over the previous generation. The model became slightly smaller, too. Look for the refreshed model to debut sometime in 2019 and go on sale in the latter portion of the year as a 2020 model.

Source: Automedia