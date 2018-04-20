The highly anticipated Audi E-Tron is almost here. Spy photos captured the electric SUV just two days ago, testing out its zero-emissions powertrain on the famed Nürburgring. But in an effort to build even more buzz leading up to the debut of the E-Tron in full, Audi has released official range figures for the new SUV – and did so in a dramatic fashion.

Equipped with a Faraday cage and few extra marketing dollars undoubtedly, Audi took its new E-Tron prototype to the Siemens AG facility in Berlin, Germany. The company used the Faraday cage to literally shock its new SUV – and metaphorically those watching – with a high-voltage lightning bolt. The result was only a few minor burn marks on the roof.

In doing so, the company also announced the range of its new E-Tron… though, a standard press release probably would have sufficed. Audi says its new electric SUV will have a range of 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) in the European WLTP driving cycle. Figures for the U.S. have yet to be established.

Using a high-powered charging station, the 95 kilowatt-hour battery pack – located in the floor of the vehicle – can be recharged fully in just 30 minutes. Audi hopes to have as many as 400 charging locations at intervals of 120 kilometers (74.6 miles) along highways and main transport routes in Europe by 2020. Using lightning, which sent a shock of just 400 kilowatts of electricity to the SUV in this experiment, it might take a bit longer.

As far as horsepower is concerned, previous reports suggest that the E-Tron will produce a total of 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts), or 503 hp (379 kW) with the available as a boost. Audi hasn’t officially released any details apart from range, though. Expect to see the new Audi E-Tron before the end of the year as a 2019 model, with a price tag of around $100,000.

Source: Audi