The new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is amazing. It can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 2.85 seconds (and has a top speed of 212 mph/341 kph), it is the most powerful Indy pace car in history, and laps the legendary Nurburgring track in 7:12 minutes. And all that goodness can be yours for at least $119,995 or $155,833 if you tick all the boxes in the options list. Even so, that’s nowhere near the $200,000 mark, right?

Well, that’s the asking price of a 2019 Corvette ZR1 listed for sale at Cars.com, or, to be more precise, exactly $198,000. It’s a Torch Red Coupe beast with contrasting black spoiler, bumper diffuser, and roof. Power, of course, is provided by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LT5 engine with 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) at 6,300 rpm and a peak torque of 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) at 4,400 rpm, which is mated to an “automanual” gearbox, as the ad says.

The seller explains the ‘Vette also features the track package with all “track cameras and electronic calculators,” and also has “racing wheels and tires.” That’s all awesome, but why’s that cosmic price?

Well, we don't know for sure, but we assume this ad targets mainly buyers who are eager to get their hands on a new ZR1 and are not willing to wait for a factory delivery. Spending more than $40,000 to save a couple of months is not the smartest thing, if you ask us, but who are we to judge?

If you want to see the ZR1 in action, make sure to visit or watch this year’s Indy 500 race, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 27, 2018. The supercar will take the role of an official pace car and will be joined by all 14 previous Corvette pace cars.

Source: Cars.com via CorvetteBlogger