BMW is putting the finishing touches on what will become direct replacements for the 6 Series Coupe and Convertible. Promoted to the 8 Series family, the two-door models were seen this week sharing the Nürburgring track during some high-speed sessions of what seem to be higher-specification prototypes. Annoyingly, both test vehicles had an extra layer of disguise on their sensuous bodies, but all the camouflage in the world can’t hide that sleek and sexy shape.

We’re particularly fond of the coupe as it seems a tad bit more aggressive, though we could be looking at the same very same specification of the 8 Series, with the obvious difference being the roof. Both have blue brake calipers hinting at some M goodies, while the front bumper hosts a pair of massive intakes. The convertible is slightly different as it features a horizontal slat that goes from one corner of the bumper to the other. Both have that prominent spoiler lip, but the coupe’s appears to be bigger unless it’s an illusion caused by the camouflage.

The similarities continue at the back where those large exhaust tips are likely visible from the moon. There are vents (hopefully not fake) in the bumper and we can easily see the taillights continue on the trunk lid, much like they did on the Concept 8 Series. Needless to say, the shape of the rear deck is different on the convertible because it has to accommodate the electrically folding soft top when it’s down. It contains the third brake light you’ll find on the upper part of the rear glass on the coupe, which appears to have an indentation in the middle section of its fixed roof.

If these two prototypes are indeed of a higher-spec 8 Series, we might be dealing with the rumored M850i packing a biturbo 4.4-liter V8 with well over 500 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and maybe a carbon fiber roof. It also bound to get a lot of M Performance extras, such as upgraded brakes, stiffer chassis setup, and the rest of the items part of the M Sport Package that will come standard on the M850i.

BMW will host the unveiling of the 8 Series on June 15, and although it has made the promise to also introduce the range-topping M8 in 2018, we will likely see it at a later date.

