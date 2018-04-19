Last year, Porsche unveiled the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition. Gosh, that’s a mouthful. Anyway, the automaker released a few photos, announced the absurd price tag, and we went on our merry way. Now, we have a new video from Porsche that finally shows us a bit of the – and please bear with us – Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition. Except, we don’t get to see the actual finished product in motion.

Instead, what the video shows is the craftsmanship that goes into the Macan. We’re talking about painting and polishing by hand. There are few machines here. The video shows how the Carmine Red accent paint is applied to the front spoiler, rear apron, and sideblades. You can file this video under the Oddly Satisfying sub-Reddit for that sweet, sweet karma. At the end, we do get a glimpse, but it’s just the original press photos again, sadly.

Seen as how this is the premiere Macan offering, it packs the punch from its biturbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine. It makes 440 horsepower (324 kilowatts), or 40 hp (30 kW) more than the regular Turbo version, and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton meters) of torque, which kicks in at 1,500 rpm. Porsche claims the performance Macan Turbo can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is 160 mph (272 kph).

Porsche is, of course, upgrading the interior. There’s black leather upholstery with a few Alcantara surfaces. Garnet Red bolsters on the front seats are exclusive to this Macan. There’s contrasting red stitching, red seatbelts, and red used for the “Turbo” letter on the headrests. Model-exclusive logos are on the door sills and dashboard. Standard equipment is long: heated front seats, rear seats, and steering wheel, high-performance brakes, sport exhaust system, and a lowered suspension are just a few goodies.

The price is absurd. For the price of one Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition, you can buy two base models with some cash left over. In Germany, it starts at €116,091. That’s €24,000 more than the Macan Turbo with the Performance Package. It isn’t cheap and is only being sold in select markets. Maybe one day we’ll get a video of the mighty SUV in action.

Source: Porsche via YouTube