If the Ford F-150 is known for anything besides its ability to be a cash cow for the Dearborn automaker, it’s the plethora of different possibilities available for the pickup truck. The number of different configurations is astounding – bed length, number of doors, interior materials, wheels, and engines are just the tip of the iceberg. Then there are the different trims that include XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Raptor, Platinum, and top-tier Limited. That’s a lot of choices for what’s mainly an open bed with a passenger compartment. There are only so many ways to slice a pickup truck.

With so many variants, it’s no surprise to see a current-gen F-150 on the road testing with a few updates, just like this 2019 Ford F-150 Limited recently spied out testing. Visible changes are minor. The top-tier F-150 already packs plenty of goodies inside and out. One difference, though, is at the back with the rear bumper.

On the 2019 F-150 Limited, the revised bumper is now integrated with the dual exhaust system. It’s similar to what Ram and GM have done with their trucks. The dual exhaust gives the truck a more upscale and uniformed appearance. However, the Limited’s exhaust looks pushed further to the corners of the bumper than its competitors. But now Ford has finally jumped on the bandwagon. It’s a good look for the truck that is a long time coming.

Like the current Limited truck, the 2019 model will come with Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine under the hood that’s paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The 2019 Limited F-150 will ride on 22-inch aluminum wheels, which is standard for the vehicle, complementing its premium appearance – and price.

With the dual exhaust now finally integrated into the F-150’s rear bumper, the feature should trickle across the lineup where appropriate. Not every truck will have such an option – then again, configure your F-150 right, and you may be able to opt for it. The 2019 Ford F-150 Limited should debut something in the next few months.

Photos: Automedia