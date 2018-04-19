In February, McLaren's MSO customization division announced a titanium exhaust for the Sport Series models like the 570S, but a newly released video has finally provided an opportunity to hear these pipes. The sound is amazing, and the part looks so good, you could easily display it as a sculpture before installation.

At its highest wail, the titanium part makes the Sport Series models five decibels louder than the standard exhaust. In part, this boost in sound comes from the construction that removes the mufflers and resonator. McLaren tunes the pipes so that the tone at low revs is a pleasant burble. Above 5,000 rpm, the noise really starts growing in pitch. Imagine how wonderful this would sound from the cockpit of a 570S Spider with the top down.

The switch from steel to titanium also brings a minor performance boost. The lighter metal means that a Sport Series model weighs 10.6 pounds (4.8 kilograms) less with this exhaust in place.

MSO offers the part with two choices of finish for the diamond-shaped outlets. A clear-coated version shows off the titanium, or a satin black color offers a stealthy appearance. Both variants feature a nanoclear ceramic coating that makes metal scratch and tarnish resistant.

Buyers can order the titanium piece either as an upgrade to an existing model or on a new Sport Series car. Pricing in the United States isn't currently available, but the upgrade costs 4,750 pounds ($6,700 at current rates) in the United Kingdom. With such a massive improvement in the vehicle's sound, it's hard to imagine not ticking this option box.

Source: McLaren Automotive via YouTube