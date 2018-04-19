The 755-horsepower 'Vette will take to the track on Sunday, May 27.
What’s better than a regular Corvette pace car? A 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) Corvette ZR1 pace car, that’s what. Leading up to the running of the 102nd Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in just a few weeks, Chevy has unleashed its aggressive-looking new Corvette ZR1 Pace Car. Alongside a massive rear wing, it wears a dark blue finish, red accents, and an appropriate door-mounted livery, of course.
The new ZR1 will be the 15th Corvette to pace the legendary race, and marks the 29th time a Chevy product has led the pack since the Indy 500’s inception in 1911. The first Chevy vehicle to ever take to the track was a 1948 Fleetmaster Six convertible, and the first Corvette pace car was a 1978 C3 Corvette and was driven by race car driver Jim Rathmann.
"Chevrolet and IMS enjoy one of the longest-running and strongest bonds in motorsports," said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president. "Seeing all of the incredible Corvettes that have paced the Indianapolis 500 on the track today is an exciting reminder of the rich history of this great relationship."
Of course, this year’s pace car will be faster than all the rest; the ZR1 is one of the most powerful production vehicles to ever take to the track. The Corvette comes loaded with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing the aforementioned 755 hp and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque. The Corvette ZR1 Pace Car can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.85 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 212 mph (341 kmh), making it not only one of the fastest pace cars ever, but the fastest production Corvette ever built.
"Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500," said Steve Majoros, marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. "The ZR1 is the most powerful and fastest Corvette ever made. It’s the perfect choice to pace 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'"
The 2018 Indy 500 race will kick off on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Along with the new ZR1, all 14 previous Corvette pace cars will also be in attendance.
Source: Chevrolet
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Pace Car
The 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car features:
- LT5 Small Block 6.2L supercharged V-8 engine with 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque
- 8-speed 8L90 paddle-shift automatic transmission
- ZTK Performance Package featuring a stanchion-mounted adjustable carbon-fiber high rear wing, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and performance suspension
- Magnetic Selective Ride Control™
- Brembo® Carbon Ceramic brake system
- ZR1 chrome-aluminum wheels, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear
- Standard Performance Traction Management and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential
- Unique Indy 500 graphics package
- GM Design fully integrated safety strobe system
- Performance Data and Video Recorder
