What’s better than a regular Corvette pace car? A 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) Corvette ZR1 pace car, that’s what. Leading up to the running of the 102nd Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in just a few weeks, Chevy has unleashed its aggressive-looking new Corvette ZR1 Pace Car. Alongside a massive rear wing, it wears a dark blue finish, red accents, and an appropriate door-mounted livery, of course.

The new ZR1 will be the 15th Corvette to pace the legendary race, and marks the 29th time a Chevy product has led the pack since the Indy 500’s inception in 1911. The first Chevy vehicle to ever take to the track was a 1948 Fleetmaster Six convertible, and the first Corvette pace car was a 1978 C3 Corvette and was driven by race car driver Jim Rathmann.

"Chevrolet and IMS enjoy one of the longest-running and strongest bonds in motorsports," said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president. "Seeing all of the incredible Corvettes that have paced the Indianapolis 500 on the track today is an exciting reminder of the rich history of this great relationship."

Of course, this year’s pace car will be faster than all the rest; the ZR1 is one of the most powerful production vehicles to ever take to the track. The Corvette comes loaded with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing the aforementioned 755 hp and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque. The Corvette ZR1 Pace Car can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.85 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 212 mph (341 kmh), making it not only one of the fastest pace cars ever, but the fastest production Corvette ever built.

"Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500," said Steve Majoros, marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. "The ZR1 is the most powerful and fastest Corvette ever made. It’s the perfect choice to pace 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'"

The 2018 Indy 500 race will kick off on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Along with the new ZR1, all 14 previous Corvette pace cars will also be in attendance.

Source: Chevrolet