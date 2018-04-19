We, the editors at Motor1, are all about you: the audience. We care about you, and we prove it by finding, writing, and editing stories and videos each and every day. Now, we’re asking for a little help. We want to know what you’re interested in, what you care about, and the kinds of things you do when you’re not geeking out on cars and trucks.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY.

To that end, here we have The First Ever Motor1 User Survey. We’re asking that you give up three minutes of your life and tell us if you own a boat or not. Or a snowmobile. Or if you would rather spend your money on a watch or a tool chest. Or if you have cable or Netflix. Or both. And anything else you want to tell us. We’re asking and we’re listening.

So please, help us help you by taking the First Ever Motor1 User Survey.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY.