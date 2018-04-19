Spy shots already show the BMW X3 M under development, but the German brand reportedly has an even hotter version on the way, too. According to Spain's Motor.es, the company will offer a Competition Package for the SUV that will boost the output and sharpen the handling.

In standard form, the upcoming X3 M (spy photos below) will reportedly feature a biturbo 3.0-line inline six that will produce 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). Adding the Competition Package will get buyers the same powerplant, but additional tuning will push the mill to 475 hp (354 kW). A performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system will reportedly be similar to the setup in the latest M5.

To show off this extra power, the X3 M will have more aggressive touches on the body, including larger intakes in front, a roof spoiler, and the M division's familiar quad exhausts at the rear. Bigger brakes will help slow down the speedy SUV, and the engineers will tweak the suspension to handle aggressive cornering better. Inside, there will be performance-oriented upgrades like the gearshift and the M1/M2 buttons.

According to Motor.es, the Competition Package will turn up the performance dial even higher. There will allegedly be an even stiffer suspension, including revised settings for the adjustable dampers. Tweaks to the stability and traction controls will allow for more aggressive motoring, too. There will also be an even larger set of brakes. Black trim around the body and a set of 20-inch forged wheels will visually denote this more hardcore option pack.

Rumors suggest the X3 M should arrive before the end of the year. The Competition Package wouldn't be available at launch, though. Look for it to arrive a few months later in early 2019.

Source: Motor.es via BMW Blog