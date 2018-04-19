At the Indonesia International Motor Show, Honda unveiled a pint-sized surprise. The sporty Small RS Concept is a teeny, tiny hatchback with aggressive cues front to back, which previews the next-gen Brio for emerging markets throughout Asia. Honda followed a similar strategy with the last-gen Brio, debuting the Honda Small Concept back in 2010 – but this new RS model is a bit more appealing.

With an aggressive front fascia, highlighted by two large grille openings, gloss black plastic, and LED light fixtures, the Small RS Concept borrows cues from siblings like the Civic Si and Type R hatchback. A noticeable hood scoop can be seen, as well as new side skirts, a rear wing, new wheels, and an RS badges embedded in the grille and on the backside of the body, finishing off the sporty look.

If this concept is any indication, Honda could bring an updated version of the sporty Brio RS to market in the near future. It’s the latest Honda vehicle to adopt the aggressive RS makeover, following the Jazz, Mobilio, and outgoing Brio before it. The next-gen Brio will share its bones with the equally tiny Amaze sedan, both models we expect to be thoroughly reworked before hitting the production line.

The production Brio will borrow a number of cues from the concept pictured here. Honda hasn’t shown off the interior of this concept, but we expect a more upscale cabin, with the production version adopting a larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Alongside its Small RS Concept, Honda also showed off an NSX GT3 racer, and a Honda Civic Type R Touring model with unique decals.

"Honda Small RS Concept is the implementation of our endless innovation," said President Director PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM), Takehiro Watanabe. "Emphasizing Honda sporty spirit, especially in small car line ups. As a concept car, this is our vision of what a small sporty car should be."

Source: Honda