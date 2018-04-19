The teeny, tiny concept previews the upcoming new Brio.
At the Indonesia International Motor Show, Honda unveiled a pint-sized surprise. The sporty Small RS Concept is a teeny, tiny hatchback with aggressive cues front to back, which previews the next-gen Brio for emerging markets throughout Asia. Honda followed a similar strategy with the last-gen Brio, debuting the Honda Small Concept back in 2010 – but this new RS model is a bit more appealing.
With an aggressive front fascia, highlighted by two large grille openings, gloss black plastic, and LED light fixtures, the Small RS Concept borrows cues from siblings like the Civic Si and Type R hatchback. A noticeable hood scoop can be seen, as well as new side skirts, a rear wing, new wheels, and an RS badges embedded in the grille and on the backside of the body, finishing off the sporty look.
If this concept is any indication, Honda could bring an updated version of the sporty Brio RS to market in the near future. It’s the latest Honda vehicle to adopt the aggressive RS makeover, following the Jazz, Mobilio, and outgoing Brio before it. The next-gen Brio will share its bones with the equally tiny Amaze sedan, both models we expect to be thoroughly reworked before hitting the production line.
The production Brio will borrow a number of cues from the concept pictured here. Honda hasn’t shown off the interior of this concept, but we expect a more upscale cabin, with the production version adopting a larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Alongside its Small RS Concept, Honda also showed off an NSX GT3 racer, and a Honda Civic Type R Touring model with unique decals.
"Honda Small RS Concept is the implementation of our endless innovation," said President Director PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM), Takehiro Watanabe. "Emphasizing Honda sporty spirit, especially in small car line ups. As a concept car, this is our vision of what a small sporty car should be."
Honda participates in Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2018 which is held from 19 – 29 April 2018 at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. With the theme of “Drive Sporty – Live Safely”, Honda exhibits its latest sporty-character products, including a new “Small RS Concept”, and exclusive “Safety area” which displayed a range of safety technologies and intiatives from Honda.
The theme reflects Honda’s commitment to deliver fun-to-drive experience through its products, while considering safety as one of highest priorities. The combination between sport and safety is aimed to provide people the joy and freedom of mobility and safety to everyone sharing the road.
President Director PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM), Takehiro Watanabe said, “Honda always produce cars, providing sporty driving experience while at the same time keeping the safety aspects as one of our highest priorities. It is in line with Honda sport DNA, as well as our “Safety for Everyone” philosophy that is always implemented to all of our products.”
As the biggest highlight of Honda booth and the manifestation of sporty theme, “Honda Small RS Concept” is unveiled for the first time in the world. Designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd., the concept car features sporty exterior design, expressing Honda sporty DNA. Honda Small RS Concept is built on small car platform, for everyday life usage of young-at-heart customers, and still offers sporty driving feeling at the same time.
On his opening speech, Watanabe said, "Honda Small RS Concept is the implementation of our endless innovation, emphasizing Honda sporty spirit, especially in small car line ups. As a concept car, this is our vision of what a small sporty car should be."
As with existing Honda models, “RS” logo is applied to Honda variants which features sportier design characters. Currently, Honda had introduced RS variants to several models in Indonesia, including Honda Jazz, Honda Brio and Honda Mobilio.
Apart from the Small RS Concept, Honda also displays the sport car NSX GT3 as the latest generation of Honda super car built for the race track, which combines the excellent performance and sporty design. The NSX GT3 is displayed with new exterior color and fascinating interior details. Booth visitors will have chance to experience NSX GT3 driving simulator through virtual reality games. To strengthen the sporty images, Honda Civic Type R with new “Touring” style body sticker is also displayed, which designed by the winner of Honda Decal Competition, held by HPM.
In addition to its “Safety” theme, Honda booth also features an “Interactive Safety Zone”, where visitor could learn all Honda’s advanced safety technologies and safety initiatives such as Honda SENSING . Visitors can also join and support this safety driving campaign, by posting their pledge and safety tips to Honda’s interactive wall at Honda booth safety zone.