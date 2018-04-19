The hybrid coupe is also heading to the Beijing Auto Show.
Polestar is the latest exclusive manufacturer to join the automotive industry. It was introduced to the world last year with the stunning Polestar 1 hybrid coupe, which is already available to pre-order with a $2,500 deposit. Don't think it’s a real car? Better watch the video at the top.
As you can see from the clip, the Polestar is indeed a vehicle not only in the virtual world. The Swedish sports coupe is currently undergoing heavy tests, and drivers and engineers recently spent two weeks north of the Article Circle with the first running prototype of the car at temperatures as low as -18 degrees Fahrenheit (-28 degrees Celsius). Testers were mainly focused on the vehicle’s drivetrain and batteries, as well as its torque vectoring system, suspension, and driving dynamics.
“Our test drivers have given us some enthusiastic feedback on the handling and dynamics especially,” Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar, comments. “Besides being very happy with the balance of the chassis, they are particularly excited about the torque vectoring. We are now very confident about how this enhances the Polestar 1’s cornering responsiveness and accuracy. This is a driver’s car.”
As the prototype testing continues throughout 2018, Polestar will bring its first-ever model as a standalone brand to the Beijing Auto Show later this month. The potent hybrid coupe with 600 horsepower and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque will be produced at a brand new factory in Chengdu, China, which is currently under construction. Polestar says the vehicle should be on the assembly lines sometime next year.
“Now we look forward to introducing the car to the Chinese public for the first time, a key market for Polestar,” Ingenlath adds.
Since the car’s reveal in October last year, more than 7,000 potential customers have expressed interest in owning one and the company is “extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product.”
Source: Polestar
2020 Polestar 1
Polestar 1 heads to Auto China in Beijing after successful first dynamic test drive
The Polestar 1 is heading to Beijing for Auto China 2018 from 25 April to 4 May, following its first successful winter test drive in northern Sweden. After making its global media debut in Shanghai last October, this is the first opportunity for the Chinese public to see the Electric Performance Hybrid.
Its appearance in Beijing is boosted by overwhelmingly positive feedback from test drivers and engineers, who recently spent two weeks north of the Article Circle for a rigorous shakedown with the first running Polestar 1 prototype – in temperatures as low as -28 degrees Celsius (-18 °F).
The intense winter test drive is designed to examine and fine-tune traditional automotive aspects like suspension and driving dynamics, but in the case of the Polestar 1, the drivetrain and batteries were also under scrutiny – in one of the coldest places on the planet.
Test drivers specifically focused on the Polestar 1 torque vectoring system, which is enabled by two rear electric motors with individual planetary gear sets. Chassis balance was further optimized thanks to the advantages of testing on ice, allowing the test drivers to better analyse and react to the car’s behavior while driving.
“Our test drivers have given us some enthusiastic feedback on the handling and dynamics especially,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar.
“Besides being very happy with the balance of the chassis, they are particularly excited about the torque vectoring. We are now very confident about how this enhances the Polestar 1’s cornering responsiveness and accuracy. This is a driver’s car. We have now passed a major milestone in the development of the Polestar 1, and prototype testing continues throughout 2018.
“Now we look forward to introducing the car to the Chinese public for the first time, a key market for Polestar,” concludes Thomas Ingenlath.