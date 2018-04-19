Lamborghini’s worst kept secret, the Aventador Superveloce Jota, has been caught on camera once again by our spies. Not one, but two prototypes of the V12 monster were spotted and these were covered from front to rear in different types of camouflage. As luck would have it, one of them was seen resting in a parking lot and had the scissor doors up high, thus giving our spy photographers the opportunity to take a peek inside the cabin from afar.

There’s actually not that much to see as the lower section of the center console was pretty much covered and had some temporary devices that are being used by Lamborghini only during the testing phase. There are lots of wires sticking out from underneath the dashboard on the passenger side, while that roll cage is also provisional.

Stepping outside of the vehicle, the prototype looks as wild as ever, flaunting a massive rear wing and a menacing diffuser. It has the new exhaust system with dual tips mounted higher on the rear end in the same vein as the ones of the Huracan Performante. The reworked front fascia with a new bumper and a prominent splitter sets the SVJ apart from the “lesser” Aventador S.

Underneath that gorgeous engine cover at the back cover sits the latest and greatest version of Lamborghini’s 6.5-liter unit. It should have at least the Centenario’s 770 horsepower, although some are indicating it will be tweaked further to develop close to the magical number of 800 or even more. In regards to torque, it should generate a minimum of 507 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) available in the limited-run special edition (and the Aventador S, SV) launched in 2016 to celebrate 100 years since Ferrucio Lamborghini’s birth.

All will be revealed likely in the latter half of the year, presumably at the Paris Motor Show early October. We could be looking at the last hurrah of a purely naturally aspirated Lamborghini flagship as the Aventador’s replacement could feature some form of electrification. Thankfully, the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese have made the promise to keep the V12 naturally aspirated for as long as possible, so the powerhouse inside the next range topper from Lamborghini will not go down the forced induction road.

In regards to electrification, let’s keep in mind Lamborghini did unveil the Asterion in October 2014 at the Paris Motor Show. The concept had a combined output of 910 horsepower, but considering it had the Huracan’s V10 engine, the showcar’s three electric motors teamed up with the V12 could easily push the total output to a four-digit number.

Photos: Automedia