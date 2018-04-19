The German automaker drops a couple of additional images with the all-electric racer.
Volkswagen is set to reveal its first-ever all-electric race car and the German automaker is proud to announce it will livestream the official premiere this weekend. The livestream is scheduled for this Sunday, April 22, at 3:00 PM GMT / 8:00 AM EST time, when we will see the new I.D. R Pikes Peak for the very first time.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen has released a couple of new images with the electric racer, which allow us to see its front end. It’s equally aggressive to the rear end and features nicely integrated LED stripes forming a distinctive light signature, and an illuminated VW logo. There’s also a massive diffuser in the front bumper.
The company explains it will show the I.D. R Pikes Peak at the racetrack in the city of Alés, France, where Romain Dumas, who will be at the wheel for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, is born. Just a day after its debut, the I.D. R will go on its official test program.
The car has been designed especially for the Pikes Peak hill climb and features a lightweight construction with aerodynamically-optimized body. It will be powered by “a powerful electric power unit,” which will channel torque to all four wheels.
For this year’s Race to the Clouds, Volkswagen has a very ambitious goal – to set a new record for electric cars in the race. The Pikes Peak challenge starts at 9,390 feet (2,862 meters) and finishes at 14,114 feet (4,302 meters) above sea level.
“We want to be at the forefront of electro-mobility with Volkswagen and the I.D. family,” Volkswagen Member of the Board of Management, Frank Welsch, comments. “Competing in the most famous hillclimb in the world with the I.D. R Pikes Peak is a valuable test for the general development of electric cars.”
Come back this Sunday at 3:00 PM GMT and join us as Volkswagen reveals its first-ever electric race car.
Source: Volkswagen
VW Electric Race Car for 2018 Pikes Peak
Charging to the peak –
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak set for world premier
- Spotlight: Pikes Peak super sports car to be unveiled
- Record attempt on June 24th: Volkswagen competes in legendary American hill climb race with an all-electric racing car
It is the start of a new era in motorsport for Volkswagen – and one thing is already certain: This Volkswagen is set to electrify its public. When the I.D. R Pikes Peak is presented to the public on the coming Sunday, 22 April, it will be Volkswagen’s first fully-electric racing car. Lightweight construction and aerodynamic perfection contribute to an exciting design, which houses a powerful electric power unit. The I.D. R Pikes Peak will first take its place under the spotlight of the international media at the racetrack in Alés, France – home of world-class driver Romain Dumas (F), who will be at the wheel for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb – before the official test programme gets underway just one day later.
Key date, 24 June 2018 – one goal: Break the record for electric racing cars.
The event on Pikes Peak, reverently known as the “Race to the Clouds”, starts at 2,862 metres and finishes at 4,302 metres above sea level. For more than 100 years, it has been the most spectacular hill climb in the world of motor racing. Volkswagen took part with an iconic and spectacular twin-engine Golf in 1987 but came up just short of victory. The goal is now to settle that score by setting a new record for electric cars.