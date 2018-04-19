Volkswagen is set to reveal its first-ever all-electric race car and the German automaker is proud to announce it will livestream the official premiere this weekend. The livestream is scheduled for this Sunday, April 22, at 3:00 PM GMT / 8:00 AM EST time, when we will see the new I.D. R Pikes Peak for the very first time.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has released a couple of new images with the electric racer, which allow us to see its front end. It’s equally aggressive to the rear end and features nicely integrated LED stripes forming a distinctive light signature, and an illuminated VW logo. There’s also a massive diffuser in the front bumper.

The company explains it will show the I.D. R Pikes Peak at the racetrack in the city of Alés, France, where Romain Dumas, who will be at the wheel for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, is born. Just a day after its debut, the I.D. R will go on its official test program.

The car has been designed especially for the Pikes Peak hill climb and features a lightweight construction with aerodynamically-optimized body. It will be powered by “a powerful electric power unit,” which will channel torque to all four wheels.

For this year’s Race to the Clouds, Volkswagen has a very ambitious goal – to set a new record for electric cars in the race. The Pikes Peak challenge starts at 9,390 feet (2,862 meters) and finishes at 14,114 feet (4,302 meters) above sea level.

“We want to be at the forefront of electro-mobility with Volkswagen and the I.D. family,” Volkswagen Member of the Board of Management, Frank Welsch, comments. “Competing in the most famous hillclimb in the world with the I.D. R Pikes Peak is a valuable test for the general development of electric cars.”

Come back this Sunday at 3:00 PM GMT and join us as Volkswagen reveals its first-ever electric race car.

Source: Volkswagen