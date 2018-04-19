In case you haven’t read Motor1.com UK’s review of the new A-Class, Mercedes’ entry-level model is a great car. However, if you feel like it’s missing something, maybe these new goodies announced today will do the trick. The premium five-door hatchback can now be had in Europe with a variety of new alloy wheel designs ranging in size from 16 all the way up to 19 inches if you really want to go all out.

Beyond the shiny new shoes, the A-Class can be upgraded to look a little bit sportier courtesy of some optional goodies like faux carbon fiber for the side mirror caps, B-pillars, and the front apron. A similar look can also be had for the side skirts and at the back for the roof-mounted spoiler. Alternatively, the latter can be ordered in the same color as the rest of the body.

Should the hatchback’s 370-liter trunk capacity not be enough, you’ll have to wait for the first-ever A-Class Sedan. The sub-CLA model will debut next week at the Beijing Motor Show in China and is going to rival the Audi A3 Sedan once it will arrive in Europe and the United States later this year.

In the months to come, Mercedes will unveil a much more exciting A-Class taking the shape of the A35 with “around 300 horsepower” as promised by AMG. It will be offered not only as a hatchback, but also as a sedan. But if you’re not after performance, the regular A-Class should be good enough thanks to its new array of engines with up to 221 horsepower from a 2.0-liter unit.

Customer deliveries of the fourth-generation A-Class are scheduled to kick off in Europe next month.

Source: Mercedes-Benz