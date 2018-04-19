The all-new 2019 Focus debuted a number of firsts for the model and for Ford in general. The vehicle rides on a new architecture, which will be used in many upcoming Fords, and also has a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine. The motor is actually closely related to the engine of the European Fiesta ST and was confirmed to arrive in the United States soon.

In a recent interview, David Filipe, vice president of Ford's powertrain engineering, says the 1.5-liter unit will be offered in America, but at this point it’s not clear which U.S.-spec vehicle will get it and when this will happen. The Blue oval company is expected to launch the new Focus in the U.S. sometime next year and we assume Filipe is referring to it.

At certain conditions, like reduced speeds and load, the engine in question can run on only two cylinders, saving fuel due to the reduced internal friction. The new three-cylinder engine replaces the previous four-cylinder motor with the same displacement, which is available in the Fusion and Escape in the United States and a number of other models in Europe.

As Automotive News points out, Ford will offer an engine that can run on only two cylinders in the United States for the first time in over a century. The last time that happened was with the 1906 Model F.

On the Old continent, the 2019 Focus with the 1.5 unit will be available in two power stages – 140 horsepower (104 kilowatts) and 180 hp (134 kW). It can be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Below the 1.5 EcoBoost, Ford will also sell a smaller 1.0-liter EcoBoost making 84 hp (63 kW), 99 hp (74 kW) and 123 hp (92 kW).

European customers will also be able to buy the new Focus with a diesel engine. The two available options will be 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter compression ignition motors with power ranging from 95 hp (71 kW) to 150 hp (112 kW).

Source: Automotive News