It was only yesterday when BMW previewed its snazzy new digital driver’s display and today we are being given the opportunity to see it in real-life images. Featuring the company’s forthcoming Operating System 7.0, the next-generation Z4 was spotted at the Nürburgring (where else?) flaunting those virtual rectangular dials replacing the round ones you’ll find in today’s BMWs.

The car was turned off so we can’t see all functions of the fully digital instrument cluster, but we know from the official images released yesterday that between those dials drivers will be able to put the navigation map as well as other selected content depending on their preferences. BMW hasn’t revealed the size of the display, but virtually all cars on sale today that have a digital driver’s display feature 12.3-inch screens, including those from BMW.

It remains to be seen whether it will come as standard equipment or optional on the new Z4, though we’re leaning towards the latter as the cheaper versions might be stuck with physical dials. It would make sense for the more expensive models, such as the 7 Series facelift and the upcoming X7 and 8 Series, to get the virtual dials as standard equipment.

Beyond the high-tech instrument cluster, the latest spy shots provide us with the best look so far at the roadster’s cabin with a wide screen for the infotainment system. Speaking of which, BMW has made the promise to improve touch control and optimize the layout to provide quicker access without having to navigate through numerous submenus. It’s also going to be more configurable than today’s system by providing up to 10 adjustable pages with 2-4 pads for each one.

These latest spy shots come just about a week after similar photos of the Z4’s alter ego, the new Toyota Supra. Pictured above on the left side, you’ll be happy to hear the coupe won’t be a carbon copy of its soft-top counterpart as not only does the instrument cluster look different, but the switchgear and the center console have their own design in the Japanese sports car. The steering wheel is also different, so you can rest assured there will be plenty of changes beyond the badges.

It is believed both the Z4 and Supra will be revealed in the second half of 2018, with the BMW to debut in the summertime and the Toyota this fall before hitting the assembly line in Graz, Austria at Magna Steyr’s factory.

