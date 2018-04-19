The fuel economy numbers are in, and Ford says these are best in class.
Ever since Ford revealed the technical specifications of the diesel-powered F-150 back in January the Blue Oval said that it would do 30 miles per gallon on the highway. Fast forward to present day, Ford is happy to report its Power Stroke workhorse can achieve an EPA-estimated 30 mpg highway and 22 mpg city for a combined 25 mpg.
That makes it more fuel efficient than the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel and its 27 highway / 20 city / 23 combined. However, it’s worth mentioning a new EcoDiesel based on the latest-generation 1500 will be out sooner or later and chances are some tweaks will be made to boost efficiency to match or even trump the diesel F-150’s numbers.
As a reminder, the 3.0-liter V6 engine inside Ford’s first-ever F-150 diesel churns 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Newton-meters), prompting the company to point out in the press release it has more torque than a 2019 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 (410 lb-ft / 556 Nm). The full amount of torque offered by the Power Stroke – the sixth engine to be offered for the pickup truck - is available from 1,750 rpm.
Ideal for pulling RVs and boats, the 2018 F-150 Power Stroke Diesel can tow up to 11,400 pounds and has a payload of 2,020 pounds in the XL and XLT fleet applications and a maximum of 1,940 pounds for retail applications.
Shipping to dealers in the United States next month, the diesel F-150 comes as standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission that had to be adapted and optimized for the new engine. Retail customers can get the Power Stroke unit for both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations on the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum SuperCrew flavors equipped with either a 5.5-foot or a 6.5-foot bed, while on the SuperCab trucks it’s available with the bigger bed. As for fleet customers, the diesel can be had on all trim levels with SuperCrew 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed and also on SuperCab models with a 6.5-foot bed.
Source: Ford
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel
NEW FORD F-150 POWER STROKE DIESEL HAS BEST-IN-CLASS EPA-ESTIMATED 30 MPG HIGHWAY FUEL ECONOMY RATING
- Efficient: 2018 F-150 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel has a best-in-class EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 30 mpg highway
- Powerful: First-ever F-150 Power Stroke diesel engine offers best-in-class 250 diesel horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque
- Capable: Diesel-equipped F-150 brings best-in-class diesel towing and payload capacity
DEARBORN, Mich., April 19, 2018 – The 2018 Ford F-150’s first 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel engine officially boasts EPA-estimated ratings of 30 mpg highway, 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined. These are the highest EPA-estimated ratings available in a full-size pickup truck.
These benchmark figures are the result of more than a decade of work developing a lightweight high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body, a 10-speed SelectShift® transmission, and robust engine construction of aluminum and compacted graphite iron to deliver durability, reduced weight and stump-pulling torque.
“Even a few years ago, customers wouldn’t have imagined an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway would be possible in a full-size pickup, but our team of crazy-smart engineers rose to the challenge,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, product development and purchasing.
In addition to its leading fuel economy ratings, the all-new F-150 Power Stroke boasts best-in-class* diesel power – 250 horsepower and a stout 440 lb.-ft. of torque – greater torque than a 2019 Ram 1500 Hemi V8. It provides best-in-class diesel towing of 11,400 pounds for pulling boats, horses or RVs. The new engine also provides best-in-class diesel payload – 2,020 pounds for XL and XLT fleet applications, and 1,940 pounds for retail applications – to easily haul equipment, supplies or a slide-in camper.
F-150 Power Stroke diesel shares its proven commercial-grade technology with F-Series Super Duty’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke – America’s most powerful, capable heavy-duty pickup truck ever.
The 2018 Ford F-150 with all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine will begin shipping to dealers in May.
*Class is full-size pickups under 8,500 pounds. GVWR based on Ford segmentation.