Ever since Ford revealed the technical specifications of the diesel-powered F-150 back in January the Blue Oval said that it would do 30 miles per gallon on the highway. Fast forward to present day, Ford is happy to report its Power Stroke workhorse can achieve an EPA-estimated 30 mpg highway and 22 mpg city for a combined 25 mpg.

That makes it more fuel efficient than the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel and its 27 highway / 20 city / 23 combined. However, it’s worth mentioning a new EcoDiesel based on the latest-generation 1500 will be out sooner or later and chances are some tweaks will be made to boost efficiency to match or even trump the diesel F-150’s numbers.

As a reminder, the 3.0-liter V6 engine inside Ford’s first-ever F-150 diesel churns 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Newton-meters), prompting the company to point out in the press release it has more torque than a 2019 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 (410 lb-ft / 556 Nm). The full amount of torque offered by the Power Stroke – the sixth engine to be offered for the pickup truck - is available from 1,750 rpm.

Ideal for pulling RVs and boats, the 2018 F-150 Power Stroke Diesel can tow up to 11,400 pounds and has a payload of 2,020 pounds in the XL and XLT fleet applications and a maximum of 1,940 pounds for retail applications.

Shipping to dealers in the United States next month, the diesel F-150 comes as standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission that had to be adapted and optimized for the new engine. Retail customers can get the Power Stroke unit for both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations on the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum SuperCrew flavors equipped with either a 5.5-foot or a 6.5-foot bed, while on the SuperCab trucks it’s available with the bigger bed. As for fleet customers, the diesel can be had on all trim levels with SuperCrew 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed and also on SuperCab models with a 6.5-foot bed.

Source: Ford