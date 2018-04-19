You can vote on some of the design elements.
Have you ever wanted to give your input on automotive design? Have you thought automakers have been making drastic mistakes when it comes to engineering your favorite car? Well, you won’t get an opportunity to advise designers of the next iconic car. However, Nissan will give you a vote. The Japanese automaker is working on constructing the Armada Mountain Patrol. Over the next three weeks, fans can visit the automaker’s Instagram and Facebook pages to vote on a few of the elements the truck will feature. Obviously, add that #MountainPatrol tag to cash in on that social media gold.
The categories open to vote include tire model, exterior vinyl wrap, and roof-mounted tent. Voting will continue through May 10 with the finished truck debuting at the 2019 Overland Expo WEST May 18-20 in Arizona.
"If you are building an overlanding rig, the Nissan Armada is a great place to start with its impressive off-road capabilities, great on-road comfort and its suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies," said Brandon White, director, Chief Marketing Manager, Nissan North America. "With help from Nissan Truck enthusiasts, the Armada Mountain Patrol will take that rugged foundation and transform into the ultimate overlanding vehicle – equipped with the latest in overlanding tech, camping comforts and tools needed to take on any adventure."
The Nissan Armada Mountain patrol began as a stock 2018 Nissan Armada. Under the hood is a 5.6-liter V8 making 390 horsepower with power going to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. With seating for up to eight and a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, the 2018 Armada serves as a great base.
To take the Armada from a traditional SUV to a purpose-built overlanding machine, Nissan gave the USV a makeover. However, all the juicy details won’t be revealed until the completed SUV makes its debut at Overland Expo WEST. That’s when we will have a complete build list with all the added off-road goodies.
Source: Nissan
Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol
Nissan Armada "Mountain Patrol" project vehicle build underway with assist from Nissan Truck social media fans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Following in the tracks of the Nissan TITAN-based Project Basecamp, construction is currently underway for Armada "Mountain Patrol," a dream overlanding SUV based off the family adventure-ready Nissan Armada. And with a month left until its debut, Nissan is asking fans to help get Armada Mountain Patrol1 to the finish line.
Over the next three weeks, fans can visit the @NissanUSATrucks Instagram and Facebook page to vote on three categories: tire model, exterior design (vinyl wrap) and roof-mounted tent2. Fans should utilize the hashtag #MountainPatrol. Voting will continue through May 10, with the resulting Armada Mountain Patrol making its debut at the 2018 Overland Expo WEST – one of the premier overlanding events in the country – May 18-20 at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff, Ariz.
"If you are building an overlanding rig, the Nissan Armada is a great place to start with its impressive off-road capabilities, great on-road comfort and its suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies," said Brandon White, director, Chief Marketing Manager, Nissan North America, Inc. "With help from Nissan Truck enthusiasts, the Armada Mountain Patrol will take that rugged foundation and transform into the ultimate overlanding vehicle – equipped with the latest in overlanding tech, camping comforts and tools needed to take on any adventure."
Armada Mountain Patrol begins as a stock 2018 Nissan Armada, Nissan's flagship SUV featuring a stout 5.6-liter Endurance V8 sending a best-in-class3 390-horsepower to all four wheels via a 7-speed automatic transmission.
Sharing its underpinnings with the global Patrol4 – a vehicle with over five decades of off-roading credibility – the Nissan Armada has some serious multi-terrain chops packaged within an inconspicuous shell. With an 8,500-lb. towing capacity5 and seating for up to eight, the Armada is ready for nearly any adventure on or off road.
Beyond fan-chosen enhancements, Armada Mountain Patrol will receive a complete makeover, transforming Armada from an exceedingly capable SUV to a purpose-built overlanding machine. Complete information on the Armada Mountain Patrol will be available when the vehicle debuts at Overland Expo WEST.
Following its debut, the Armada Mountain Patrol project vehicle will take the road less traveled to various media and outdoor events through the remainder of the year. For more information on the 2018 Nissan Armada and all Nissan vehicles, visit NissanNews.com.