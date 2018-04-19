Have you ever wanted to give your input on automotive design? Have you thought automakers have been making drastic mistakes when it comes to engineering your favorite car? Well, you won’t get an opportunity to advise designers of the next iconic car. However, Nissan will give you a vote. The Japanese automaker is working on constructing the Armada Mountain Patrol. Over the next three weeks, fans can visit the automaker’s Instagram and Facebook pages to vote on a few of the elements the truck will feature. Obviously, add that #MountainPatrol tag to cash in on that social media gold.

The categories open to vote include tire model, exterior vinyl wrap, and roof-mounted tent. Voting will continue through May 10 with the finished truck debuting at the 2019 Overland Expo WEST May 18-20 in Arizona.

"If you are building an overlanding rig, the Nissan Armada is a great place to start with its impressive off-road capabilities, great on-road comfort and its suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies," said Brandon White, director, Chief Marketing Manager, Nissan North America. "With help from Nissan Truck enthusiasts, the Armada Mountain Patrol will take that rugged foundation and transform into the ultimate overlanding vehicle – equipped with the latest in overlanding tech, camping comforts and tools needed to take on any adventure."

The Nissan Armada Mountain patrol began as a stock 2018 Nissan Armada. Under the hood is a 5.6-liter V8 making 390 horsepower with power going to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. With seating for up to eight and a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, the 2018 Armada serves as a great base.

To take the Armada from a traditional SUV to a purpose-built overlanding machine, Nissan gave the USV a makeover. However, all the juicy details won’t be revealed until the completed SUV makes its debut at Overland Expo WEST. That’s when we will have a complete build list with all the added off-road goodies.

Source: Nissan