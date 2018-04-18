You’ll still have to get out and pump the gas yourself, though.
Paying for to fill up at a gas station means running your credit or debit card through the reader at the pump – which could open you up to someone skimming your bank information – or trudging inside to pay. Chevy plans to supplant those payment options with a third – in-dash fuel payments.
Eligible Chevy owners will be able to pay and save directly through their vehicle’s touchscreen when they’re fueling up at a participating Shell-branded gas station. No credit card required. The payment feature works through Chevy’s Marketplace, a commerce service the company announced late last year. The service allows customers to interact with their favorite brands in fuel, food, hotel, retail, hospitality, and much more. It even allows customers to pay for their favorite coffee right through the in-car touchscreen. Paying for gas is just the latest new feature.
All users have to do is select their preferred station location in Marketplace. Instructions will lead the user to a generated code that allows the user to activate the desired pump to start fueling. The cost is then automatically charged to the whatever payment method is on file in Marketplace along with Shell’s Fuel Rewards savings applied.
“We introduced Marketplace to deliver value, productivity and convenience to our customers,” said Rick Ruskin, senior manager, Online Commerce, Chevrolet. “Bringing the Shell Pay & Save functionality right on the touchscreen of our vehicles is the latest advancement of this platform, allowing drivers to simply access Fuel Rewards and pay for gas while inside their car.”
Shell’s in-dash payment system in Marketplace is currently being piloted in select markets. If it’s not in your neck of the woods just yet, don’t worry. There will be a nationwide rollout planned throughout the coming months. Also, you’ll need to own an eligible 2017 or newer Chevy to access Marketplace.
The service sounds nice, but technology isn't always foolproof and can have a few glitches that take away the feature's implied convenience. Sometimes its easier to pay the old-fashioned way.
Source: Chevrolet
Sonoma, Calif. — Chevrolet and Shell are rolling out the automotive industry’s first embedded, in-dash fuel payment and savings experience. This new feature will allow drivers of eligible Chevrolet vehicles to pay and save directly through the touchscreen in their vehicle when they fuel up at participating Shell-branded stations, without swiping a credit card or using a mobile device.
To use this feature, users will press the Shell icon within Marketplace and select their preferred station location. After a few taps on the in-vehicle touchscreen, a code will be generated that allows the user to activate a desired pump and start fueling. Payment is then automatically charged to the payment method on file, with Fuel Rewards® savings applied.
Embedded in-dash fueling at Shell is powered by Marketplace, the automotive industry’s first commerce platform for on-demand reservations and purchases of goods and services. Marketplace allows users to order food, make dinner reservations, find parking or hotels and locate and pay for fuel at participating Shell-branded stations.
“We introduced Marketplace to deliver value, productivity and convenience to our customers,” said Rick Ruskin, senior manager, Online Commerce, Chevrolet. “Bringing the Shell Pay & Save functionality right on the touchscreen of our vehicles is the latest advancement of this platform, allowing drivers to simply access Fuel Rewards® and pay for gas while inside their car.”
Through Marketplace, Shell already provides customers ease of navigation to their nearest Shell station, including information about station amenities and the ability to sign up for the Fuel Rewards® program. With the rollout of in-dash fuel payment to the nation’s largest branded fueling network, Chevy customers will be able to pay and save from the comfort of their vehicle at participating Shell stations.
“Being the first to deliver this type of in-dash fuel payment and savings is very exciting,” said Sydney Kimball, vice president, Fuel Sales and Marketing Americas for Shell Oil Products U.S. “At Shell we are constantly working to develop better products and services for our customers, and we are always evolving according to their transforming needs and expectations around convenience, quality, digitalization and service. We’re thrilled to be working with Chevrolet to make this a reality.”
In-dash payment and savings at Shell-branded stations is currently piloting in select markets, with nationwide rollout planned throughout the coming months. Marketplace is available in eligible 2017MY and newer Chevrolet vehicles in the U.S.