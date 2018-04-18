Paying for to fill up at a gas station means running your credit or debit card through the reader at the pump – which could open you up to someone skimming your bank information – or trudging inside to pay. Chevy plans to supplant those payment options with a third – in-dash fuel payments.

Eligible Chevy owners will be able to pay and save directly through their vehicle’s touchscreen when they’re fueling up at a participating Shell-branded gas station. No credit card required. The payment feature works through Chevy’s Marketplace, a commerce service the company announced late last year. The service allows customers to interact with their favorite brands in fuel, food, hotel, retail, hospitality, and much more. It even allows customers to pay for their favorite coffee right through the in-car touchscreen. Paying for gas is just the latest new feature.

All users have to do is select their preferred station location in Marketplace. Instructions will lead the user to a generated code that allows the user to activate the desired pump to start fueling. The cost is then automatically charged to the whatever payment method is on file in Marketplace along with Shell’s Fuel Rewards savings applied.

“We introduced Marketplace to deliver value, productivity and convenience to our customers,” said Rick Ruskin, senior manager, Online Commerce, Chevrolet. “Bringing the Shell Pay & Save functionality right on the touchscreen of our vehicles is the latest advancement of this platform, allowing drivers to simply access Fuel Rewards and pay for gas while inside their car.”

Shell’s in-dash payment system in Marketplace is currently being piloted in select markets. If it’s not in your neck of the woods just yet, don’t worry. There will be a nationwide rollout planned throughout the coming months. Also, you’ll need to own an eligible 2017 or newer Chevy to access Marketplace.

The service sounds nice, but technology isn't always foolproof and can have a few glitches that take away the feature's implied convenience. Sometimes its easier to pay the old-fashioned way.

Source: Chevrolet