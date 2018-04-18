After setting a new lap record around Spa, Porsche now teases an attempt to score yet another fastest time around another course. Some evidence suggests that the next goal might be to take the crown at the Nürburgring – possibly even the fabled Nordschleife.

Porsche teaser video for the next attempt simply shows the 919 Hybrid Evo under evaluation in a wind tunnel with no mention of the track where the team is going. However, the firm's release about the Spa record mentions doing a demo lap at the Nordschleife before the 24-hour race there on May 12.

Porsche currently holds the overall lap record around the Nordschleife. In qualifying for the 1983 1,000 KM Nürburgring race, Stefan Bellof drove a Porsche 956 around the course in a stunning 6:11.13. For comparison, the latest 911 GT2 RS is the fastest road-legal car around the famous track with a lap time of 6:47.25.

You might also like: Porsche Smashes The Spa Lap Record

The 919 Hybrid Evo takes the highly successful racecar and modifies it beyond what the FIA World Endurance Championship would ever allow. The combustion portion of the powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged V4 engine that produces a gargantuan 710 horsepower (530 kilowatts). The two energy recovery systems generate an additional 434 hp (324 kW).

Porsche also overhauls the exterior with a new front diffuser and rear wing, and each of them feature a hydraulically controlled drag reduction system. There's also a revised floor with side skirts. Porsche figures the changes boost downforce by 53 percent and aerodynamic efficiency by 66 percent.

The 919 Hybrid Evo just needs to set fast lap times, not compete in endurance races. Therefore, Porsche removed anything that the car didn't need, including the air conditioning, windshield wiper, the race control system, and the pneumatic jack. Removing these parts cuts 86 pounds (39 kilograms) for a dry weight of 1,872 pounds (849 kg). For improved grip, Michelin supplies special tires.

Whether or not the 919 Hybrid Evo laps the Nürburgring in anger, the car will potentially set new course records elsewhere. It'll head to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the Festival of Porsche in Brands Hatch on September 2, and the Porsche Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca from September 26 to 29.

Source: Porsche via YouTube