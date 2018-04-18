The Porsche 917 is one of the most important racecars of all time with achievements like bringing Porsche its first ever victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and having a starring role in the Steve McQueen film Le Mans. The company never intended anyone to use the 917 as a road car, though. Amateur racer Claudio Roddaro decided to make it happen by converting the iconic racer to be street legal.

An odd quirk in Porsche 917 history made this insane project possible. In the 1974, Count Rossi, part of the Martini & Rossi company that sponsored plenty of Porsche racecars, bought a used 917 from the company. With minor modifications like adding mufflers, he was somehow able to convince the DMV in Alabama to allow the car for road use, according to Historic Motorsport Central. He was then able to use that paperwork to make the vehicle legal for European street use.

Since there was precedent for a road-legal 917, Roddaro had to make identical changes to his car to make it acceptable to European authorities for use on the road. This process still wasn't easy, though, because, according to Porsche, Roddaro went through two months of wrangling with authorities before having all the necessary paperwork.

Like the famous racecar, this car still packs a 4.9-liter, air-cooled flat 12 that produces around 600 horsepower. The whole vehicle weighs just 1,323 pounds (600 kilograms). It's hard to imagine what this machine would be like to drive on Monaco's tight roads, let alone in a snarl of traffic.

Don't worry about Roddaro messing up an important Porsche in a fender bender because of his car's intriguing history. Porsche built this chassis as a spare but never actually raced it. In 2003, Gunnar Racing began the process of getting the vehicle ready for the track for the very first time. The company chronicled the extensive project online, and the model made its racing debut at the 2004 Rennsport Reunion.

According to a Porsche 917 chassis registry, Roddaro acquired this car in 2016 and has used it extensively on track including at the Monza Historics and Oldtimer GP at the Nürburgring.

