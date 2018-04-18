There’s certainly no shortage of Mustang news this week as after learning about the pony car claiming the title for the best-selling sports coupe of 2017 and its upcoming NASCAR and Aussie Supercars entries, Ford has more news to share about the popular ‘Stang. Celebrating half a century since the launch of the original Cobra Jet, the 2018 version promises to be the most powerful and quickest to ever come from the factory.

At the heart of the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet from Ford Performance will be the familiar supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8. An output number has not been disclosed, but whatever that is, it will be enough to enable the purpose-built drag racer complete the quarter mile in the mid-eight-second range and top out at 150 mph (241 kph).

There are plenty of features to get excited about, including new Weld Racing wheels with 50th anniversary badging to emphasize the turnkey racer builds upon decades of experience on the drag strip. It boasts a bespoke four-link rear suspension and a 9-inch solid rear axle, while the coil-over suspension setup has been tailor made for drag racing.

Ford says full specs will be announced sometime this summer, but we already know the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet will come with a NHRA-certified roll cage and Racetech FIA seats.

Production will be capped at 68 non-VIN cars and these will come painted in either Race Red or Oxford White. All of them are going to be offered with a special graphics package along with anniversary badging to mark the Cobra Jet’s 50th birthday.

Needless to say, the car has been developed to be legal for National Hot Rod Association drag racing as well as for several National Mustang Racers Association and National Muscle Car Association classes.

Source: Ford