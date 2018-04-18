Described as being the "most powerful and quickest version from the factory ever."
There’s certainly no shortage of Mustang news this week as after learning about the pony car claiming the title for the best-selling sports coupe of 2017 and its upcoming NASCAR and Aussie Supercars entries, Ford has more news to share about the popular ‘Stang. Celebrating half a century since the launch of the original Cobra Jet, the 2018 version promises to be the most powerful and quickest to ever come from the factory.
At the heart of the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet from Ford Performance will be the familiar supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8. An output number has not been disclosed, but whatever that is, it will be enough to enable the purpose-built drag racer complete the quarter mile in the mid-eight-second range and top out at 150 mph (241 kph).
There are plenty of features to get excited about, including new Weld Racing wheels with 50th anniversary badging to emphasize the turnkey racer builds upon decades of experience on the drag strip. It boasts a bespoke four-link rear suspension and a 9-inch solid rear axle, while the coil-over suspension setup has been tailor made for drag racing.
Ford says full specs will be announced sometime this summer, but we already know the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet will come with a NHRA-certified roll cage and Racetech FIA seats.
Production will be capped at 68 non-VIN cars and these will come painted in either Race Red or Oxford White. All of them are going to be offered with a special graphics package along with anniversary badging to mark the Cobra Jet’s 50th birthday.
Needless to say, the car has been developed to be legal for National Hot Rod Association drag racing as well as for several National Mustang Racers Association and National Muscle Car Association classes.
Source: Ford
2018 MUSTANG COBRA JET CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF RACING LEGEND WITH QUICKEST STRAIGHT-LINE STALLION YET
New 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet by Ford Performance is targeted to be the most powerful and quickest version from the factory ever, capable of running the quarter-mile in the mid-8-second range while topping 150 mph
50th anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet features a limited production run of 68 cars available in Race Red or Oxford White
2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8, with performance tuned by Ford Performance to give racers a proven, durable powertrain
DEARBORN, Mich., April 18, 2018 – Fifty years ago, the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet took to the staging lanes at drag strips everywhere – and along with the resulting wins, a legend was born. Now comes the return of the Mustang Cobra Jet drag strip race car by Ford Performance – targeted to be the most powerful and quickest version from the factory yet, capable of running the quarter-mile in the mid-8-second range while topping 150 mph.
“From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winternationals to our modern-day Cobra Jet racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build the Cobra Jet brand based on its success at the track over five decades,” said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Performance Parts. “That, in turn, has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their own performance machines for the street.”
Engineered by Ford Performance Parts, the purpose-built drag racer developed on the 2018 Ford Mustang platform is limited to 68 non-VIN production cars. It includes a supercharged 5.2-liter Coyote V8 and unique four-link rear suspension, along with a Ford 9-inch solid rear axle from Strange Engineering. Race add-ons include NHRA-certified roll cage, Racetech FIA seats, and a drag race-specific coil-over suspension with specially designed Weld Racing wheels with 50th anniversary badging.
The result is a turnkey racer that showcases many performance add-ons available from the Ford Performance Parts catalog for Mustang dating back to the original 1968 Cobra Jet. Offered in either Race Red or Oxford White, the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet features an available commemorative 50th anniversary graphics package and anniversary badging.
Final 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet ordering and product specifications will be released this summer. The car is designed to be legal for National Hot Rod Association drag racing, along with several National Mustang Racers Association and National Muscle Car Association classes.