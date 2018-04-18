The new range-topping super grand tourer is paying tribute to its heritage.
Aston Martin has dropped a bombshell big enough to warrant an investigation by 007 – not only is it going to reveal a third-generation replacement for its range-topping Vanquish model in the next three months, but the car won’t even be called the Vanquish after all, because the company is set to resurrect the DBS name for the new model.
The title was first used for the 1967 grand tourer perhaps most famous for its appearance in Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and used again in 2007 for Aston Martin’s then-range-topper.
The new car will be called the DBS Superleggera in honour of Italian coachbuilding firm Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, and Aston Martin says the car will feature "the highest levels of performance, craftmanship and design," as well as paying homage to the lightweight construction technology of Touring.
Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman said: "When you hear the name DBS Superleggera, you know what it is. It’s the definitive Aston Martin Super GT. It’s an icon, a statement and this one will be no different."
"We’ve pushed the boundaries of performance and design to give this car a distinct character and ensure it’s worthy of the heritage and weight that this name carries."
Aston Martin says that further details about its "highly anticipated super GT" will be revealed in the second quarter of 2018.
The current-generation Vanquish has been in production since 2012, and features a 5.9-liter V12 engine. The new DBS is set to be built on the same all-aluminium platform that was first introduced on the 2016 DB11 and will likely also use that car’s 5.2-liter biturbo V12 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG.
AN ICONIC NAME FOR THE ULTIMATE FLAGSHIP – DBS IS BACK
- Iconic nameplate returns for upcoming flagship Super GT
- Model set for unveil in second quarter of 2018
- Touring’s Superleggera mark to adorn bonnet of DBS
18 April 2018, Gaydon: Aston Martin has today announced the re-birth of an iconic name. A distinctive moniker, set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s flagship Super GT.
DBS Superleggera
First coined for the iconic 1967 William Towns’ designed-model, the DBS nameplate has been a key part of the brand’s heritage for over 50 years. Resurrected in 2007 for Aston Martin’s then range-topping model, designed by current Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.
The DBS Superleggera completes the brand’s ambitions to replace each of its existing two-door sportscar models as part of its Second Century Plan. Sitting at the pinnacle of the sportscar line-up, DBS Superleggera will feature the highest levels of performance, craftmanship and design.
Along with the resurrection of the DBS nameplate, Touring’s famous mark – Superleggera – will once again adorn the bonnet of an Aston Martin. A collaboration that helped pave the way to the DB4, 5 and 6 Mark 1, DBS will once again pay homage to the historic super lightweight construction technology of Touring. The name also provides a hint as to what can be expected of this upcoming model.
Marek Reichman said, “When you hear the name DBS Superleggera, you know what it is. It’s the definitive Aston Martin Super GT. It’s an icon, a statement and this one will be no different. We’ve pushed the boundaries of performance and design to give this car a distinct character and ensure it’s worthy of the heritage and weight that this name carries”.
Further details on Aston Martin’s highly-anticipated super GT will be revealed in the second quarter of 2018.