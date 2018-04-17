Videos new F90 BMW M5 are everywhere on the internet. Apparently, when you build a 600-horsepower performance sedan, the world takes notice. Yes, it’s a luxury sedan with all the fixings to please your mid-level executive, but under the hood is a biturbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that is ready to rocket you to your next speeding ticket.

The video above takes the M5 from a standstill to a top speed of 193 miles per hour (310 kilometers per hour) thanks to launch control. Sadly, much of the speedometer is covered with a bright reflection when the M5 reaches higher speeds.

That 600 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque are sent to the rear (or all four) wheels through an eight-speed automatic that has no problem keeping the revs in the power band. In about three seconds, the M5 is over 62 mph (100 kph), well on its way to 193 mph (310 kph). The speedometer flies past 100 mph (161 kph) in just over six seconds. The two-plus-ton sedan is no slouch.

The M5’s closest competitor is the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with its biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Horsepower is similar, measuring in at 603; however, the E63 packs way more torque at 627 lb-ft. Soon, the BMW M5 will come with the Competition Package that should even the odds between the two performance sedans. Even in its current setup, the M5 keeps up, and can sometimes beat, the E63 S. People like the competition.

The BMW M5 shows just how far performance technology has come. Twenty years ago, 600 horsepower was considered supercar performance, which the M5 does deliver. But instead of all that power wrapped in some exotic exterior with unconventional doors and uncomfortable seating, it’s in a car that can seat five comfortably while heading to the grocery store. And that’s pretty awesome.

Source: sport auto