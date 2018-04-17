The Audi E-Tron, the German automaker’s all-electric SUV, is not new. Earlier this year, the automaker unveiled a camouflaged prototype at the Geneva Motor Show, signaling the electric SUV’s future production. The prototype seen in Geneva is distinctly Audi, with its polygonal grille, sleek headlights, and Led taillight strips. The latest prototype spied testing at the Nürburgring is not much different except for the use of more traditional automotive camouflage.

The latest video of the E-Tron testing shows the large SUV twisting its away around the Nürburgring. However, this video is distinctly different than most videos from the track. Instead of the loud pops and exhaust of combustion-engine exhausts, the only sound the E-Tron makes is from its continuous assault on its tires. They squeal as the E-Tron pushes through a corner with noticeable body roll.

When Audi revealed the E-Tron, the company also promised to prove the capability of the all-electric SUV. To do that, Audi is putting 250 E-Tron prototypes on the road for 3.1 million miles (5 million kilometers) of testing across four continents. This likely isn’t one of those prototypes. Instead, it’s probably a test mule that’s working out the final development kinks before the 250 prototypes are produced and ready for the open road.

Reports suggest the E-Tron features an electric motor driving each axle, which produces a total of 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts) with 503 hp (379 kW) available as a boost. The range is suggested to be 311 miles (500 kilometers).

While Audi still has to put the E-Tron through 3.1 million miles of testing, the automaker plans to have the electric SUV on sale in Europe by the end of this year as a 2019 model year vehicle. It will compete against the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUVs.

Source: Automotive Mike