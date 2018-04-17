Hide press release Show press release

The First Ever 2019 BMW M2 Competition.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Today, the BMW Group shows off its latest pride – the BMW M2 Competition. The 2019 BMW M2 Competition replaces the BMW M2 Coupe while retaining the compact dimensions, characteristic BMW M proportions and the BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear wheel drive and a standard manual transmission with an optional M DCT transmission that have made the M2 beloved by many enthusiasts. The exciting new addition to the BMW M portfolio provides a distinctive M design complemented by improved dynamics and track capabilities with a 0-60 sprint time of 4.0 seconds. The BMW M2 Competition will be available in summer of 2018. With pricing to be announced closer to Market launch.

New engine with 405 Horsepower.

The heart of the new BMW M2 Competition is its new engine, based on the power unit from

the BMW M3 and BMW M4. The inline 6-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology

delivers 405 hp between 5,230 and 7,000 rpm. The engine’s peak torque of 406 lb-ft is on tap

between 2,350 rpm and 5,230 rpm. The power unit boasts an insatiable appetite for revs and

offers exceptionally linear power delivery across a broad rpm range. A dual exhaust system with

electronic flap control provides the distinctive M sound, while the M TwinPower Turbo

technology delivers outstanding efficiency.

The first ever BMW M2 Competition completes the sprint from standstill to 60 mph, in as little

as 4.0 seconds (with DCT and 4.2 seconds with the manual transmission). The top speed is

electronically limited to 155 mph. The car can be combined with the M Driver’s Package to

raise the top speed to 174 mph. The carefully designed oil supply system for the engine is

taken directly from motorsport, while the cooling system from the BMW M4 with Competition

Package is used with some M2 specific adjustments. The BMW M2 Competition’s track-ready

variants of the oil supply and cooling systems have been tested by BMW’s many years of

motor racing experience. Enlarged BMW kidney grille openings and a new front skirt with

increased air flow are exterior indicators to the use of this enhanced cooling system. The

kidney grilles are finished in high-gloss Shadow Line black paint as are the side gills on the

front fenders. A quartet of black chrome plated tailpipes finish off the twin exhaust system. A

dark M Competition Badge graces the rear end of the car.

BMW M engineers have adjusted the driving dynamics of the BMW M2 Competition to take

the new model’s increased performance into account. The striking CFRP high-precision strut

from the BMW M3/M4 is immediately recognizable in the engine compartment. This improves

front section rigidity and increases steering precision. The electromechanical power steering,

the Active M Differential and the Dynamic Steering Control (DSC) system have all been

enhanced.

Selector switches to adjust settings.

The BMW M2 Competition is the first BMW M2 to be equipped with selector switches in the

center console that allow instant control of settings for the engine, steering and Drivelogic

functions, if M DCT is available. The various configurations can be combined in whichever way

the driver prefers and can be stored for easy access using the M1 and M2 buttons on the

steering wheel. The standard range of equipment now includes the red start/stop button,

Active Driving Assistant and Park Distance Control (PDC).

Exciting new features.

The new, standard M Sport seats are a real highlight in terms of both form and function. The

bucket-style shape borrows heavily from motorsport and provides drivers with optimized

support, while the headrests are integrated into the seat back rest. The backrest also features

an illuminated M2 logo. The black leather upholstery boasts design perforations in the seat and

backrest, available in either blue or orange. Two new optional paint colors are available on the

BMW M2 Competition: Hockenheim Silver, which replaces Mineral Grey Metallic and is

exclusive to the M2 Competition and Sunset Orange Metallic.

Rapid response behavior thanks to M TwinPower Turbo technology.

BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology consists of two rapid-response MonoScroll

turbochargers, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve control and DoubleVANOS

variable camshaft timing. The valve and camshaft timing work in tandem for maximum

variability of the control intake valve lift. Razor-sharp responses and optimal power delivery are

the result. Spray on LDS (Lichtbogendrahtspritzen) coated cylinder walls lead to a significant

reduction in weight over traditional cylinder inserts. A lightweight forged crankshaft helps the

engine to rev to a redline of 7,600 rpm.

Motorsport Experience.

Maintaining consistent levels of oil supply is particularly important on the track, thanks to the

increased performance of the BMW M2 Competition. This is where the extensive motor racing

experience at BMW M GmbH has the chance to shine. For example, an additional oil sump

cover helps limit the movement of lubricants when the car quickly changes direction. Under

extreme longitudinal acceleration and deceleration, an oil extraction pump and a sophisticated

oil return system situated close to the turbochargers help to maintain uninterrupted oil

circulation. Sufficient oil is therefore supplied continuously to all engine components in all

driving situations – whether on the road or the track.

The BMW M2 Competition features a range of measures designed to deal with the increased

cooling requirements, compared with the previous model. An enlarged BMW kidney grill and a

new front skirt with modified air flow improve the flow for the front of the car. The car also

makes use of the track-tested cooling system of the BMW M4 with the Competition Package,

consisting of one central radiator, two side radiators and an additional engine oil cooler. Cars

making use of the optional seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT) also feature a

transmission oil cooler.

Dual exhaust system with two electrically-controlled flaps.

The BMW M2 Competition’s S55 engine exhales through a completely new exhaust system.

The dual-branch design features a new muffler and the four tailpipes, finished in black chrome,

identify the car immediately as a BMW M model. Two electrically-controlled flaps ensure that

the BMW M2 Competition delivers the distinctive BMW M Sound, which the driver can adjust

by selecting a driving mode with M Dynamic Performance Control via the selector switch in the

center console.

Choice of two transmission variants.

The new BMW M2 Competition comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, which is

notable for its compact design and light weight. The use of a new type of carbon-fiber friction

lining enhances the manual shift feel. The BMW M2 is equipped with rev matching technology

which blips the throttle on downshifts and lowers the engine’s revs on upshifts, making gear

changes even smoother. This lends the car additional stability during hard driving on the track.

The seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT with Drivelogic) can be ordered as

an option. This system effectively combines two gearboxes, each with its own clutch, and

enables either extremely fast gear changes with no interruption in the flow of power or ultrasmooth shifts. The driver can change gears either in automated or manual mode by using the

gearshift lever on the center console or shift paddles on the M leather steering wheel. In both

automatic and manual modes, Drivelogic provides the driver with a choice between three

preconfigured driving programs: COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+. In automatic mode, the

driver can then adjust the speed of the gearshift, its intensity, and the automatic throttle

blipping function on downshifts.

Increased front-end rigidity for greater steering precision.

The engine compartment contains the most striking component: the CFRP high-precision strut

brace from the BMW M3/M4. This one-piece brace made from extremely light, yet highstrength,

carbon fiber weighs in at just 3.3 lbs. Together with the bulkhead strut from the M4, it

significantly increases front section rigidity and improves steering behavior and precision.

The high-performance chassis utilizes the lightweight aluminum intensive front and rear axles

from the BMW M3/M4. In order to ensure extremely precise wheel location, tight tolerance ball joints are used to transmit transverse forces. The control arms and wheel carriers of the new

five-link rear axle are made from forged aluminum. A racing-derived rigid connection,

dispensing with rubber bushings, is used to fix the lightweight steel grid-type rear axle sub

frame to the body. This improves wheel location and tracking stability.

BMW M engineers have adjusted the operation of the electromechanical power steering to

further improve performance and increase front end rigidity. The integrated Servotronic

function with M-specific characteristics controls the level of steering assistance electronically

according to the car’s speed and to the Drivelogic settings made by the driver, allowing power

steering assistance to be adjusted based on personal preference.

Active M Differential and recalibrated DSC.

The Dynamic Stability Control has been completely recalibrated for the BMW M2 Competition.

Electronics exercise even more delicate control, providing improved traction in wet and slippery

conditions, and ensuring that traction is not interrupted during drifts. Support is provided by the

Active M Differential, an electronically controlled multi-plate limited-slip differential that takes

traction and directional stability to a new level of precision and speed. The locking effect can

vary between 0 and 100 percent, according to the driving situation, and reacts to the car’s

steering angle, accelerator position, brake pressure, engine torque, wheel speed and yaw rate.

The control unit uses this analysis of the driving situation to detect the threat of traction loss on

one side of the car and calculates the required locking effect, which is engaged by an electric motor. The full locking power of over 1,800 lb-ft is available within 150 milliseconds. This

allows the system to prevent a wheel from spinning in extreme conditions on slippery road

surfaces or when the two rear wheels are experiencing significant differences in friction

coefficient.

In certain situations, the Active M Differential even works proactively. When pulling away on

slippery surfaces, the lock is closed by a defined percentage even before a wheel can start to

spin, to ensure that both wheels develop equal slip at the same time. The lock is also closed by

the required percentage through enthusiastically driven corners, according to the levels of

lateral acceleration and drive at work. This prevents the low-traction inside wheel from starting

to turn too quickly. This permanent and infinitely variable differential control also increases

agility, avoids understeer on the way into corners and improves directional stability under

braking and load changes.

M Dynamic Mode (MDM) is a sub-function of Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) that can be

activated automatically by either selecting SPORT+ mode, or engaging manually via the DSC

button. In certain situations – e.g. track driving – it allows a greater degree of wheel spin. The

DSC mode stabilizing measures now intervene later, increasing the freedom available to drivers

at the limit. The extra wheel slip enhances traction and therefore forward propulsion. More

significant oversteer and understeer situations are possible, as are moderate, controlled drifts,

but the Dynamic Stability Control active safety aids can still be relied on in critical situations.

M Sport brakes developed from motorsport experience.

The new high-performance M Sport brakes provide maximum brake performance and are a

product of the extensive motorsport experience at BMW M GmbH. Compared to the outgoing

M2’s M compound brakes, with blue metallic brake calipers (front 4-piston fixed caliper and

380 mm diameter disks and rear 2-piston fixed caliper with 370 mm diameter disks) the new M

Sport brakes found in the M2 Competition have larger brake disks (front: 400 mm in diameter,

rear: 380 mm in diameter) as well as larger brake calipers(front: 6-piston fixed and rear: 4-piston

fixed), painted in a grey finish. These high-performance brakes provide excellent deceleration in

all conditions and impress with their resistance to fade and heat.

New forged wheels with two color options.

The new 19-inch forged wheels are available (front axle: 9J x 19, rear axle 10J x 19) with the Yspoke

design in a high-sheen finish, and in two color options: light high-sheen (bi-color), or with

a black front surface. The front 245/35 R19 tires meet the most demanding requirements in

terms of lateral stability, directional stability, steering feel and steering precision. The rear

265/35 R19 tires deliver optimal traction, and the required lateral and directional stability.

Interior Equipment

When opening the door of the new BMW M2 Competition, drivers are greeted by the M2

Competition logo on the sill plate. They can then settle into the ergonomically and visually

stunning M Sport seat. The bucket-style shape of the seat borrows heavily from motorsport

and provides drivers with optimum support, while the headrests are integrated into the seat

back rest.

An illuminated M2 logo nestles in the backrest of the M Sport seat. The seat and the backrest

boast black leather upholstery with design perforations, available in blue or orange. These

touches of color are also reflected in the leather stitching on seats and armrests, while

Alcantara leather is used to cover the sides of the side bolsters. The classic BMW M stripes

have been woven into the M safety belts and the M-specific stitching can also be found on the

steering wheel.

A glance at the dashboard reveals the welcome layout for the instruments, which displays the

M2 Competition logo for a few seconds at startup. A red start / stop button underlines the

motorsport heritage of the car.

Selector switches on the center console.

The first ever BMW M2 Competition provides drivers with two selector switches in the center

console that allow direct access to adjust various vehicle characteristics and settings, a feature

familiar from other BMW M models. The switches can be used to directly access various

settings for stability control, for example the three engine characteristics, or the steering

modes. Drivers can also use the selector switches to adapt the settings they want for various

areas and combine these as they please. They also adjust Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) – a

short dab activates MDM mode, while holding the switch down longer switches DSC off.

M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel.

The M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel also provide direct access to the range of

driving modes. Drivers can save their own personal configurations chosen from the settings for

stability control, engine characteristics and steering - control over the personality of the BMW

M2 is at their fingertips. The M1 and M2 steering wheel buttons are preprogramed with a

Comfort and a Sport program as standard and drivers can return to these settings at any time.

New equipment details.

The evolution of the BMW M2 Coupe into the new BMW M2 Competition has been

accompanied by some upgrades to the standard features as well. The sporty coupe now

boasts Active Driving Assistant and Park Distance Control (PDC) which monitors the car’s

surroundings and keeps an eye on what is in front of the car, as well as to the rear.

The extensive range of equipment provided as standard marks the BMW M2 Competition as

one of the most dynamic sports cars around. This includes the lightweight M Sport chassis, the

six-speed manual gearbox with throttle blipping function and the Active M Differential on the

rear axle, guaranteeing optimum traction and unbeatable directional stability. Electromechanical M Servotronic power steering and the M Dynamic Mode (MDM) for Dynamic Stability Control

are also available allowing aspiring racing drivers to easily enjoy controlled drifts on the circuit.

M Sports seats, the M leather steering wheel, an M footrest and knee pad on the center

console and trim strips with surfacing in open pore carbon fiber all adorn the interior.

Customers can add additional individual touches to their car with a hand-picked range of

options. The list of options includes highlights such as the seven-speed M Double Clutch

Transmission (M DCT) with Drivelogic, allowing gear changes with no interruption in the flow of

power, or the M Driver’s Package, which raises the limit on the top speed of the new BMW M2

Competition to 174 mph and comes with a BMW Driving Experience voucher for a track

training course at the BMW Performance Center East or West.

BMW Personal CoPilot enhances safety, comfort and entertainment.

New BMW M2 Competition customers can make use of numerous driver assistance systems

and mobility services through BMW Personal CoPilot. The range of optional driver assistance

systems includes the standard Active Driving Assistant, which comprises features such as

Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function, and Lane Departure

Warning. Speed Limit Info flashes up traffic signs and the permitted top speed. The rear-view

camera teams up with standard rear Park Distance Control to assist drivers with reverse

parking and maneuvering. The standard Navigation Professional offers an ultra-sharp map

display and the iDrive Touch Controller ensures the various functions are even easier to use