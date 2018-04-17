It's here, with extra chassis bracing, more power, and stronger brakes.
Yes, plenty of hints leaked out onto the internet earlier this year, but now we finally have the full, official details on the newest BMW M car: the M2 Competition. As expected, it’s a monster, with more of everything compared to the already beloved M2 coupe.
Starting underhood, there’s a lot more power. The biturbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine has more power: 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, gains of 40 hp and 63 lb-ft compared to the outgoing M2’s engine. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, the M2 Competition will scurry to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, while opting for the seven-speed dual-clutch will dispatch with the benchmark in four seconds flat. That’s 0.1 second quicker, for both transmissions, than the outgoing M2. The top speed is still limited to 155 mph as standard, but now the optional M Driver’s package raises the limiter to 174, an improvement over the 2018 M2’s 168 mph.
BMW says that the engine’s cooling system is lifted from the larger, more powerful M4 Competition. A lightweight forged crankshaft and special cylinder liners enable a 7,600-rpm redline. The oil system features special baffling and a supplementary oil pump to make sure the engine stays healthy even in high-G cornering. And in addition to its visual benefits, the new front fascia’s enlarged grille openings are said to ingest more cooling air.
A new exhaust system is also fitted to make sure the M2 Competition sounds sufficiently exciting. With four tips finished in black chrome, it has two electronically controlled flaps that open and close to make things louder or softer, depending on the driving mode selected.
Next up are numerous handling upgrades. Up front, for instance, the M2 Competition benefits from the same carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) strut brace as you’ll find in the M3/M4; it weighs just 3.3 pounds yet is said to improve steering precision. Also aiding handling accuracy are aluminum axles from the M3/M4, a solid-mounted rear subframe (doing away with squishy bushings), and forged-aluminum controls arms. The electromechanical power steering has been retuned, too, for duty in the M2 Competition.
Out back, the Active M Differential can adjust its locking effect based on the driving situation; an electric motor can full lock the differential in 150 milliseconds. The stability control has been reprogrammed for the M2 Competition, and as on other M cars, has an M Dynamic Mode that allows for “moderate, controlled drifts.” Nice.
Slowing things down are larger brakes all round, now with 15.7-inch front discs clamped by six-piston calipers and 14.9-inch rear discs grabbed by four-piston calipers. Those sit behind 19-inch forged wheels wearing 245/35 R19 summer performance tires.
The most important change inside is the addition of M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel. As seen on the M4 Competition, they allow drivers to preset driving modes and select them easily. Either blue or orange accent trim is offered for the M Sport bucket seats, and the engine start-stop button has been painted red because doing so, “underlines the motorsport heritage of the car.” The M2 logos in the seats, by the way, lights up at night.
As to equipment, the M2 Competition now adds parking sensors, and offers a greater range of optional active-safety features: pre-collision warning and braking, lane-departure warning, and navigation. There’s even a function that will display the speed limit, though it’s easy to imagine that being, uh, ignored in a car like the M2 Competition.
On the outside, enthusiasts will have no trouble identifying the new car. As ever, fat, flared haunches helped the M2 standard out from regular 2 Series coupes, all the exterior trim is blacked out, and there’s an M Competition badge on the trunk.
The 2019 BMW M2 Competition goes on sale this summer. Note that BMW says the Competition replaces the standard M2: rather than offering the M2 with the M2 Competition as an upgrade, only the latter model will be sold going forward. Given that all of the aforementioned upgrades sound incredibly desirable, we’d say that’s only good news for BMW M2 buyers.
Source: BMW
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Today, the BMW Group shows off its latest pride – the BMW M2 Competition. The 2019 BMW M2 Competition replaces the BMW M2 Coupe while retaining the compact dimensions, characteristic BMW M proportions and the BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear wheel drive and a standard manual transmission with an optional M DCT transmission that have made the M2 beloved by many enthusiasts. The exciting new addition to the BMW M portfolio provides a distinctive M design complemented by improved dynamics and track capabilities with a 0-60 sprint time of 4.0 seconds. The BMW M2 Competition will be available in summer of 2018. With pricing to be announced closer to Market launch.
New engine with 405 Horsepower.
The heart of the new BMW M2 Competition is its new engine, based on the power unit from
the BMW M3 and BMW M4. The inline 6-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology
delivers 405 hp between 5,230 and 7,000 rpm. The engine’s peak torque of 406 lb-ft is on tap
between 2,350 rpm and 5,230 rpm. The power unit boasts an insatiable appetite for revs and
offers exceptionally linear power delivery across a broad rpm range. A dual exhaust system with
electronic flap control provides the distinctive M sound, while the M TwinPower Turbo
technology delivers outstanding efficiency.
The first ever BMW M2 Competition completes the sprint from standstill to 60 mph, in as little
as 4.0 seconds (with DCT and 4.2 seconds with the manual transmission). The top speed is
electronically limited to 155 mph. The car can be combined with the M Driver’s Package to
raise the top speed to 174 mph. The carefully designed oil supply system for the engine is
taken directly from motorsport, while the cooling system from the BMW M4 with Competition
Package is used with some M2 specific adjustments. The BMW M2 Competition’s track-ready
variants of the oil supply and cooling systems have been tested by BMW’s many years of
motor racing experience. Enlarged BMW kidney grille openings and a new front skirt with
increased air flow are exterior indicators to the use of this enhanced cooling system. The
kidney grilles are finished in high-gloss Shadow Line black paint as are the side gills on the
front fenders. A quartet of black chrome plated tailpipes finish off the twin exhaust system. A
dark M Competition Badge graces the rear end of the car.
BMW M engineers have adjusted the driving dynamics of the BMW M2 Competition to take
the new model’s increased performance into account. The striking CFRP high-precision strut
from the BMW M3/M4 is immediately recognizable in the engine compartment. This improves
front section rigidity and increases steering precision. The electromechanical power steering,
the Active M Differential and the Dynamic Steering Control (DSC) system have all been
enhanced.
Selector switches to adjust settings.
The BMW M2 Competition is the first BMW M2 to be equipped with selector switches in the
center console that allow instant control of settings for the engine, steering and Drivelogic
functions, if M DCT is available. The various configurations can be combined in whichever way
the driver prefers and can be stored for easy access using the M1 and M2 buttons on the
steering wheel. The standard range of equipment now includes the red start/stop button,
Active Driving Assistant and Park Distance Control (PDC).
Exciting new features.
The new, standard M Sport seats are a real highlight in terms of both form and function. The
bucket-style shape borrows heavily from motorsport and provides drivers with optimized
support, while the headrests are integrated into the seat back rest. The backrest also features
an illuminated M2 logo. The black leather upholstery boasts design perforations in the seat and
backrest, available in either blue or orange. Two new optional paint colors are available on the
BMW M2 Competition: Hockenheim Silver, which replaces Mineral Grey Metallic and is
exclusive to the M2 Competition and Sunset Orange Metallic.
Rapid response behavior thanks to M TwinPower Turbo technology.
BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology consists of two rapid-response MonoScroll
turbochargers, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve control and DoubleVANOS
variable camshaft timing. The valve and camshaft timing work in tandem for maximum
variability of the control intake valve lift. Razor-sharp responses and optimal power delivery are
the result. Spray on LDS (Lichtbogendrahtspritzen) coated cylinder walls lead to a significant
reduction in weight over traditional cylinder inserts. A lightweight forged crankshaft helps the
engine to rev to a redline of 7,600 rpm.
Motorsport Experience.
Maintaining consistent levels of oil supply is particularly important on the track, thanks to the
increased performance of the BMW M2 Competition. This is where the extensive motor racing
experience at BMW M GmbH has the chance to shine. For example, an additional oil sump
cover helps limit the movement of lubricants when the car quickly changes direction. Under
extreme longitudinal acceleration and deceleration, an oil extraction pump and a sophisticated
oil return system situated close to the turbochargers help to maintain uninterrupted oil
circulation. Sufficient oil is therefore supplied continuously to all engine components in all
driving situations – whether on the road or the track.
The BMW M2 Competition features a range of measures designed to deal with the increased
cooling requirements, compared with the previous model. An enlarged BMW kidney grill and a
new front skirt with modified air flow improve the flow for the front of the car. The car also
makes use of the track-tested cooling system of the BMW M4 with the Competition Package,
consisting of one central radiator, two side radiators and an additional engine oil cooler. Cars
making use of the optional seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT) also feature a
transmission oil cooler.
Dual exhaust system with two electrically-controlled flaps.
The BMW M2 Competition’s S55 engine exhales through a completely new exhaust system.
The dual-branch design features a new muffler and the four tailpipes, finished in black chrome,
identify the car immediately as a BMW M model. Two electrically-controlled flaps ensure that
the BMW M2 Competition delivers the distinctive BMW M Sound, which the driver can adjust
by selecting a driving mode with M Dynamic Performance Control via the selector switch in the
center console.
Choice of two transmission variants.
The new BMW M2 Competition comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, which is
notable for its compact design and light weight. The use of a new type of carbon-fiber friction
lining enhances the manual shift feel. The BMW M2 is equipped with rev matching technology
which blips the throttle on downshifts and lowers the engine’s revs on upshifts, making gear
changes even smoother. This lends the car additional stability during hard driving on the track.
The seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT with Drivelogic) can be ordered as
an option. This system effectively combines two gearboxes, each with its own clutch, and
enables either extremely fast gear changes with no interruption in the flow of power or ultrasmooth shifts. The driver can change gears either in automated or manual mode by using the
gearshift lever on the center console or shift paddles on the M leather steering wheel. In both
automatic and manual modes, Drivelogic provides the driver with a choice between three
preconfigured driving programs: COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+. In automatic mode, the
driver can then adjust the speed of the gearshift, its intensity, and the automatic throttle
blipping function on downshifts.
Increased front-end rigidity for greater steering precision.
The engine compartment contains the most striking component: the CFRP high-precision strut
brace from the BMW M3/M4. This one-piece brace made from extremely light, yet highstrength,
carbon fiber weighs in at just 3.3 lbs. Together with the bulkhead strut from the M4, it
significantly increases front section rigidity and improves steering behavior and precision.
The high-performance chassis utilizes the lightweight aluminum intensive front and rear axles
from the BMW M3/M4. In order to ensure extremely precise wheel location, tight tolerance ball joints are used to transmit transverse forces. The control arms and wheel carriers of the new
five-link rear axle are made from forged aluminum. A racing-derived rigid connection,
dispensing with rubber bushings, is used to fix the lightweight steel grid-type rear axle sub
frame to the body. This improves wheel location and tracking stability.
BMW M engineers have adjusted the operation of the electromechanical power steering to
further improve performance and increase front end rigidity. The integrated Servotronic
function with M-specific characteristics controls the level of steering assistance electronically
according to the car’s speed and to the Drivelogic settings made by the driver, allowing power
steering assistance to be adjusted based on personal preference.
Active M Differential and recalibrated DSC.
The Dynamic Stability Control has been completely recalibrated for the BMW M2 Competition.
Electronics exercise even more delicate control, providing improved traction in wet and slippery
conditions, and ensuring that traction is not interrupted during drifts. Support is provided by the
Active M Differential, an electronically controlled multi-plate limited-slip differential that takes
traction and directional stability to a new level of precision and speed. The locking effect can
vary between 0 and 100 percent, according to the driving situation, and reacts to the car’s
steering angle, accelerator position, brake pressure, engine torque, wheel speed and yaw rate.
The control unit uses this analysis of the driving situation to detect the threat of traction loss on
one side of the car and calculates the required locking effect, which is engaged by an electric motor. The full locking power of over 1,800 lb-ft is available within 150 milliseconds. This
allows the system to prevent a wheel from spinning in extreme conditions on slippery road
surfaces or when the two rear wheels are experiencing significant differences in friction
coefficient.
In certain situations, the Active M Differential even works proactively. When pulling away on
slippery surfaces, the lock is closed by a defined percentage even before a wheel can start to
spin, to ensure that both wheels develop equal slip at the same time. The lock is also closed by
the required percentage through enthusiastically driven corners, according to the levels of
lateral acceleration and drive at work. This prevents the low-traction inside wheel from starting
to turn too quickly. This permanent and infinitely variable differential control also increases
agility, avoids understeer on the way into corners and improves directional stability under
braking and load changes.
M Dynamic Mode (MDM) is a sub-function of Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) that can be
activated automatically by either selecting SPORT+ mode, or engaging manually via the DSC
button. In certain situations – e.g. track driving – it allows a greater degree of wheel spin. The
DSC mode stabilizing measures now intervene later, increasing the freedom available to drivers
at the limit. The extra wheel slip enhances traction and therefore forward propulsion. More
significant oversteer and understeer situations are possible, as are moderate, controlled drifts,
but the Dynamic Stability Control active safety aids can still be relied on in critical situations.
M Sport brakes developed from motorsport experience.
The new high-performance M Sport brakes provide maximum brake performance and are a
product of the extensive motorsport experience at BMW M GmbH. Compared to the outgoing
M2’s M compound brakes, with blue metallic brake calipers (front 4-piston fixed caliper and
380 mm diameter disks and rear 2-piston fixed caliper with 370 mm diameter disks) the new M
Sport brakes found in the M2 Competition have larger brake disks (front: 400 mm in diameter,
rear: 380 mm in diameter) as well as larger brake calipers(front: 6-piston fixed and rear: 4-piston
fixed), painted in a grey finish. These high-performance brakes provide excellent deceleration in
all conditions and impress with their resistance to fade and heat.
New forged wheels with two color options.
The new 19-inch forged wheels are available (front axle: 9J x 19, rear axle 10J x 19) with the Yspoke
design in a high-sheen finish, and in two color options: light high-sheen (bi-color), or with
a black front surface. The front 245/35 R19 tires meet the most demanding requirements in
terms of lateral stability, directional stability, steering feel and steering precision. The rear
265/35 R19 tires deliver optimal traction, and the required lateral and directional stability.
Interior Equipment
When opening the door of the new BMW M2 Competition, drivers are greeted by the M2
Competition logo on the sill plate. They can then settle into the ergonomically and visually
stunning M Sport seat. The bucket-style shape of the seat borrows heavily from motorsport
and provides drivers with optimum support, while the headrests are integrated into the seat
back rest.
An illuminated M2 logo nestles in the backrest of the M Sport seat. The seat and the backrest
boast black leather upholstery with design perforations, available in blue or orange. These
touches of color are also reflected in the leather stitching on seats and armrests, while
Alcantara leather is used to cover the sides of the side bolsters. The classic BMW M stripes
have been woven into the M safety belts and the M-specific stitching can also be found on the
steering wheel.
A glance at the dashboard reveals the welcome layout for the instruments, which displays the
M2 Competition logo for a few seconds at startup. A red start / stop button underlines the
motorsport heritage of the car.
Selector switches on the center console.
The first ever BMW M2 Competition provides drivers with two selector switches in the center
console that allow direct access to adjust various vehicle characteristics and settings, a feature
familiar from other BMW M models. The switches can be used to directly access various
settings for stability control, for example the three engine characteristics, or the steering
modes. Drivers can also use the selector switches to adapt the settings they want for various
areas and combine these as they please. They also adjust Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) – a
short dab activates MDM mode, while holding the switch down longer switches DSC off.
M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel.
The M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel also provide direct access to the range of
driving modes. Drivers can save their own personal configurations chosen from the settings for
stability control, engine characteristics and steering - control over the personality of the BMW
M2 is at their fingertips. The M1 and M2 steering wheel buttons are preprogramed with a
Comfort and a Sport program as standard and drivers can return to these settings at any time.
New equipment details.
The evolution of the BMW M2 Coupe into the new BMW M2 Competition has been
accompanied by some upgrades to the standard features as well. The sporty coupe now
boasts Active Driving Assistant and Park Distance Control (PDC) which monitors the car’s
surroundings and keeps an eye on what is in front of the car, as well as to the rear.
The extensive range of equipment provided as standard marks the BMW M2 Competition as
one of the most dynamic sports cars around. This includes the lightweight M Sport chassis, the
six-speed manual gearbox with throttle blipping function and the Active M Differential on the
rear axle, guaranteeing optimum traction and unbeatable directional stability. Electromechanical M Servotronic power steering and the M Dynamic Mode (MDM) for Dynamic Stability Control
are also available allowing aspiring racing drivers to easily enjoy controlled drifts on the circuit.
M Sports seats, the M leather steering wheel, an M footrest and knee pad on the center
console and trim strips with surfacing in open pore carbon fiber all adorn the interior.
Customers can add additional individual touches to their car with a hand-picked range of
options. The list of options includes highlights such as the seven-speed M Double Clutch
Transmission (M DCT) with Drivelogic, allowing gear changes with no interruption in the flow of
power, or the M Driver’s Package, which raises the limit on the top speed of the new BMW M2
Competition to 174 mph and comes with a BMW Driving Experience voucher for a track
training course at the BMW Performance Center East or West.
BMW Personal CoPilot enhances safety, comfort and entertainment.
New BMW M2 Competition customers can make use of numerous driver assistance systems
and mobility services through BMW Personal CoPilot. The range of optional driver assistance
systems includes the standard Active Driving Assistant, which comprises features such as
Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function, and Lane Departure
Warning. Speed Limit Info flashes up traffic signs and the permitted top speed. The rear-view
camera teams up with standard rear Park Distance Control to assist drivers with reverse
parking and maneuvering. The standard Navigation Professional offers an ultra-sharp map
display and the iDrive Touch Controller ensures the various functions are even easier to use