For Ford Mustang enthusiasts, April 17 is special. In 1964, the American automaker simultaneously unveiled the pony car at the World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, New York while debuting it in Ford showrooms across America. It became an overnight sensation. Fast forward to the Mustang’s 54th birthday, and the iconic muscle car is the best-selling sports coupe in the world for 2017. Last year, Ford sold 125,809 Mustang coupes and convertibles.
“The world is falling in love with Mustang,” says Erich Merkle, Ford sales analyst. “Mustang represents the best of American design, performance, and freedom, with an unmistakable personality that’s appeals – regardless of your post code.”
The United States is the car’s best market, selling 81,866 Mustangs. However, just over one-third of all Mustang registrations occurred in other markets. China, in particular, enjoys the Mustang. It was the best-selling sports coupe in the country last year with 7,125 car registrations. The most popular configuration worldwide is the Mustang GT with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, naturally.
2017 marks the third straight year the Mustang has been named the best-selling sports coupe in the world. In 2016, the Mustang was the best-selling sports car in Europe as well. Since global sales began in 2015, Ford’s sold 418,000 Mustangs around the world. Currently, the car is sold in 146 markets, six of which were added last year that included Brazil, the Palau Islands, and the Ivory Coast.
Ford updated the Mustang for the 2018 model year inside and out. The automaker gave the car a revised front and rear fascia, removed the V6 engine option, and gave the 5.0-liter V8 and 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder more power. The V8 produces 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque while the 2.3-liter engine makes 310 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Both the V8 and four-cylinder engine are offered with a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual.
The Mustang has been an icon for 54 years. Yes, there were some down times for the pony car, but it’s remained popular for over half a century. It offers power and style, and now the world can enjoy it, too. With the updated model, the Mustang will likely continue to sell well in 2018. It may capture the title of best-selling sports coupe again next year.
Source: Ford
2018 Ford Mustang (Euro-spec)
DEARBORN, Mich., April 17, 2018 – Global demand for the new 2018 Ford Mustang has driven Mustang to its third straight year as the best-selling sports coupe in the world.
While sports cars have traditionally skewed toward male buyers in the United States, Mustang is increasingly finding favor with women. In an environment of relatively flat sports car sales to women, Ford research shows a 10 percent gain in women buying Mustang in the last five years.
Since global exports began in 2015, through December 2017, Ford has sold 418,000 Mustangs around the world.
Sports coupes, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.