Trying to keep current customers in the family.

There’s no doubt that if you’re into giant, American luxury SUVs, 2018 is a good year. You have the Cadillac Escalade and the Lincoln Navigator to choose from, depending on your stylistic preferences. It also means the two will compete for your hard-earned dollars. 

Also check out:

When Cadillac unveiled the fourth-generation Escalade in 2015, it was competing against a dated Lincoln offering. However, that changed with the all-new Navigator for the 2018 model year. In January this year, Lincoln sold 1,288 Navigators to Cadillac’s 2,241 Escalades, and the Navigator is quickly gaining ground. So, in hopes of keeping current Escalade owners and lessees from jumping ship, the automaker is dangling some cold, hard cash.

Yes, the luxury automaker is offering a $10,000 discount on the Escalade, but the offer is only for 2016 model lessees. That’s a particular group of customers; however, considering leases last a couple years, the targeted discount makes sense. Escalade owners get a $7,500 discount. Both promotions run through May 31, which are supposed to help “keep people in the family,” according to GM spokesman Jim Cain speaking with Automotive News. The segment is known for prices that can reach six figures, which give both automakers the ability to offer discounts while still keeping the vehicles profitable.

2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive
32 photos
2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive 2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive 2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive 2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive 2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive 2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive 2018 Lincoln Navigator: First Drive

Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln Navigator
Explore Reviews

More photos

2018 Hennessey Lincoln Navigator
2018 Hennessey Lincoln Navigator
Ford Kentucky Truck Plant
Ford Kentucky Truck Plant
Lincoln Navigator Commercial
Lincoln Navigator Commercial
2018 North American Car Of The Year Finalists
2018 North American Car Of The Year Finalists
2018 Lincoln Navigator Extended Black Label
2018 Lincoln Navigator Extended Black Label
2018 Lincoln Navigator Extended Length
2018 Lincoln Navigator Extended Length

“GM is trying to keep Escalade buyers out of Navigators, for sure,” Jeff Schuster, an analyst at LMC Automotive, told Automotive News by phone. “You've got a fresh Navigator and you've got an Escalade that is not new and is starting to age.”

This isn’t the first time Cadillac offered customers money. Last year, the automaker offered Lincoln owners $5,000 to trade in any 1999 or newer model for a new Escalade. If Navigator sales continue to gain on the Escalade, look for both automakers to entice customers into their showrooms in hopes of outselling one another. In the end, it’ll be great for consumers.

Source: Automotive News

2017 Cadillac Escalade: Review

2020 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV
30 photos
2020 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV 2017 Cadillac Escalade: Review 2017 Cadillac Escalade: Review 2017 Cadillac Escalade: Review 2017 Cadillac Escalade: Review 2017 Cadillac Escalade: Review 2017 Cadillac Escalade: Review

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade
Explore Reviews

More photos

Hennessey Cadillac Escalade Vs Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Hennessey Cadillac Escalade Vs Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Hennessey Cadillac Escalade Vs Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Hennessey Cadillac Escalade Vs Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Cadillac Escalade by Carlex Design
Cadillac Escalade by Carlex Design
Photo by: John Neff