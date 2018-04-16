Volvo is in the final stage of completely renewing its model lineup. The Swedish company has a range of fresh SUVs, the XC90, XC60, and XC40, a large sedan, and two practical station wagons on sale, and is putting the finish touches on another new sedan, the slightly smaller S60. Next in line is the V40, which is expected sometime next year and will mark the end of the current generation new Volvo cars.

Instead of launching additional niche models and special versions, the automaker will focus on electrification of the currently available offerings, a new report by Autocar claims. Volvo aims to have at least 25 percent electric models by 2025 and, simply put, it won’t add any new models to its family before 2020.

“It would be nice to have a convertible or a coupe. It’s the cream on the cake but you don’t need it to survive,” Lex Kerssemakers, Volvo’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) director, commented to Autocar. “We cover 98 percent of the market with our current portfolio. Our electrification goals show we are taking it very seriously and we are rapidly expanding our electrified powertrains.”

The next big debut before the break for Volvo is scheduled for this summer, when we will see the all-new S60. It will share its underpinnings with the beautiful V60 wagon, which means two plug-in hybrid powertrains will be available - T6 Twin Engine AWD with 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts) and T8 Twin Engine AWD with 390 hp (290 kW) and 472 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque.

Next year, Volvo will also launch a replacement for the aging V40, which will be based on the CMA platform. While it won’t be dramatically different than today’s model, Kerssemakers promises it would be electrified and be a “strong evolution.” Meanwhile, before the end of 2018, the XC40 will receive a hybrid powertrain.

Note: 2018 Volvo S60 rendering pictured in the gallery.

Source: Autocar