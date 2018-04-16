The Audi R8 may be going the way of the dodo, but Ingolstadt’s V10 machine is still hugely desirable to our eyes. The second generation might not have had the same impact as the original 2006 model, but the mid-engined beast still ticks all the right boxes and in this top-spec Plus specification with extra trinkets is even more desirable.

Audi Forum Neckarsulm has this beauty on display in an Ara Blue shade and fitted with an assortment of optional goodies from the Performance Parts catalog launched by Audi Sport last summer for the R8 as well as its baby, the TT RS. With all these add-ons, one would be tempted to think the car has lost its road-legal status as its design echoes that of the track-only R8 LMS GT4 launched towards the end of 2017.

Beyond the obvious aerodynamic body kit – which includes those front bumper canards - the R8 can be optionally fitted with a two- or three-way coilover suspension. The black 20-inch fully milled wheels pictured here reduce the supercar’s weight by 17.6 pounds (8 kilograms) and come wrapped in 245/30 R20 front and 305/30 R20 rear tires.

Should a customer decide to get all the aero extras, the high-performance Audi will be able to generate 551 lbs (250 kg) of downforce at 205 mph (330 kph) or 220 lbs (100 kg) more than without the optional items.

There are also some interior upgrades to complement the body’s tweaks, such as a sportier steering wheel covered in Alcantara and with a red 12 o’clock marking. The shift paddles are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic for those wanting nothing but the best.

While the R8 likely won’t be renewed for a third generation, nor will it spawn an entry-level V6 model, Audi Sport does have plans to update its supercar. Spy shots have shown a camouflaged prototype with fat oval exhaust tip and it might have been a new R8 GT limited edition.

Photos: Audi Forum Neckarsulm, Audi