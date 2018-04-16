The 2018 Beijing Motor Show is fast-approaching, so it comes as no surprise more and more details are beginning to emerge about the premieres we will be seeing the People’s Republic. However, many of them are going to be China-exclusive models, such as the rumored Q5 L set to become Audi’s very first stretched crossover.

Details are rather scarce at the moment of writing, but Automotive News is reporting rear passengers will be able to enjoy almost four inches (10 centimeters) of additional legroom. In other words, it means the 111-inch (2,819-millimeter) wheelbase of the regular Q5 sold globally will be elongated to almost 115 inches (2,921 millimeters).

While the global Audi Q5 is manufactured in Mexico, the bigger version will be assembled in China by the local FAW-VW joint venture and chances are it will remain a China-only affair, much like the A4 L and A6 L stretched sedans that have been around for many years alongside the global A8 L. Rumor has it the petite Q2 crossover will also receive the LWB treatment later this year in China where rear legroom continues to be very important for buyers.

On a related note, Mercedes is expected to introduce a new compact car developed in China for China, but the identity of the model is shrouded in mystery at this point. A product roadmap (pictured below) emerged back in September 2017 to show a long-wheelbase GLC, so that might be it, unless it's the stretched A-Class Sedan included in the same model roadmap. Also in Beijing, we’ll get to see a Mercedes-Maybach concept expected to preview an ultra-luxurious version of the next-generation GLS.

As for BMW, it will give the X3 some updates tailored to the Chinese market and will probably introduce the iX3 as a fully electric concept before the production model’s debut in 2020.

The Beijing Motor Show is scheduled to kick off April 25 and will be the venue where Lexus is going to launch the new ES while Nissan will bring the Navara-based Terra SUV.

VW will roll out new sedans from its FAW-VW and SAIC-VW joint ventures, along with the all-new Touareg.

Ford is attending the show with the 2019 Focus, while both Hyundai and Kia will bring new models engineered for China.

Buick will be there as well with the new Velite 6 bound to be offered as a plug-in hybrid and as a fully electric car.

Source: Automotive News