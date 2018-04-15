Audi took the wraps off the current-generation TT RS in April 2016 and already the baby R8 is getting ready for a mid-cycle refresh. The Porsche 718 Cayman rival was seen this week at the Nürburgring being pushed hard on the demanding track, thus giving us the opportunity to hear its glorious soundtrack coming from the five-cylinder engine.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – that must’ve been the motto Audi’s designers had in mind when sketching out the mild update slated to be launched likely in the second half of the year. Don’t let the heavy camo trick you into believing the TT RS is getting a complete makeover because the revisions will be on a subtle level, like fresh graphics for the headlights and taillights while retaining the same clusters. Some discreet changes to the bumpers could also be on the agenda, but nothing to write home about.

Putting the current version next to the upcoming facelift, you’ll probably have a hard time figuring out which is which. It should be the same story inside the cabin where the only tweaks we’re expecting are new upholstery options and other minor revisions that probably won’t make you rush into the nearest Audi showroom to place an order for the TT RS.

Of course, we won’t have a problem if the four-ring company will decide to surprise us, like with an upgraded specification of its 2.5-liter engine. The turbocharged mill currently packs 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque, good for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds before topping out at 174 mph (280 kph)

Audi unveiled the TT RS at the 2016 Beijing Motor Show, so maybe we’ll get to see this borderline unnoticeable facelift at the same event later this month. If not, the Paris Motor Show kicking off at the beginning of October will likely serve as the venue for the premiere. There’s also the possibility Audi might not come out with the big guns from day one as it could first refresh the lesser models up to the TT S before introducing the range-topping RS at a later date.

