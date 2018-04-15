Vehicles fitted with the new diesel engines, such as the four-cylinder diesel OM 654 and the six-cylinder diesel OM 656 from Mercedes-Benz, have low NOx emissions also on the road: Indeed, on many trips using the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) measuring process, they record values significantly lower than the laboratory threshold limit of 80 milligrams. For example, in a test conducted by the magazine Auto Motor und Sport (issue 18/2017) the Mercedes E 220 d (fuel consumption combined: 4.4-3.9 l/100 km; CO2 emissions (combined): 112-102 g/km) recorded 41 milligrams of nitrogen oxide per kilometer. Other independent organizations like Dekra and the German Technical Inspection Authority, as well as automotive newspapers have confirmed excellent values in road tests as well. We also achieve average emission results of 40 to 60 milligrams in our internal test measurements for continuous operation, covering many thousands of kilometers in both urban and long-distance driving. And the new engines have yet more potential for future improvement, so we can assume we will be able to reduce NOx emissions further still.

The temperature range at which exhaust treatment works particularly effectively can be extended significantly with the new engines, without any of the components being damaged. NOx values that are well below the laboratory value of 80 mg/km are therefore achieved in normal driving operation at low temperatures, too. This is achieved in the new engines by the deployment of multiple exhaust gas recirculation, among other features. This involves recirculating part of the exhaust gas after the exhaust after-treatment. This exhaust gas is thus cleaner; and the risk of deposits forming on components due to particles of dirt is lower.

One thing is clear: The new generation of diesel enginesfrom Mercedes-Benz have their emissions under control. The debate surrounding diesel is being staged at a time when the NOx problem can be said to be technically solved.

b. EURO 6d-Temp certification

The rapid replacement of the base with vehicles certified to Euro 6d-Temp is a very effective way of further reducing NOx emissions in road traffic. Many models with this certification will be launched over the coming months. We ourselves plan to have converted over 30 currently available models and over 200 variants to the Euro 6d-Temp standard (RDE level 1) by September 2018. And all this a year before it becomes mandatory for all vehicles. Our customers will therefore have an ever-wider range of such vehicles to choose from over the coming months. The first model series is the CLS. Other model series, such as the new A-Class and C-Class, as well as the G-Class and the new engines will follow in succession in existing model.

To gain Euro 6d-Temp registration, these vehicles must also initially pass an RDE test. The threshold limit for this is 168 mg/km. Vehicles must, of course, stay under this limit in every imaginable type of RDE trip that complies with the statutory provisions. If the vehicle exceeds the threshold limit just once, certification will not be possible. The vehicles certified to EU 6d-Temp have therefore been developed so that a suitable margin from the 168 mg/km threshold can be maintained. So, for the vast majority of trips in normal driving operation, emissions are significantly lower than 168 mg/km (see Figure 2). On average, most vehicles record values significantly under the 80 mg/km limit in normal driving. This explains why the rapid penetration of the existing base of vehicles by vehicles with the new certificate will significantly improve air quality. And this is also why we have extended the trade-in premium on old diesel cars in Germany and other European markets until the end of June 2018.

Meanwhile, engineers at Mercedes-Benz are also using the lessons learned from field testing and the development of the new family of diesel engines to improve emissions on vehicles that are not yet certified to Euro 6d-Temp, too. A bundle of measures has been feeding into series production since the end of 2016.

2. The measures adopted at the "diesel summit" are just starting to take effect In order to rapidly improve emissions from EU5 and EU6 vehicles in Europe, we had already decided to extend our ongoing servicing measures to over 3 million vehicles even before the "diesel summit" in August 2017.

a. Software updates This involves the deployment of software updates. Across all vehicles, NOx emissions will reduce on average by 25 to 30 percent in normal driving operation as a result. For example, in a test conducted by "Auto Motor und Sport"on a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, NOx emissions were reduced by more than 80 percent following the software update. This reduction is just one example; it will surely not be possible to achieve the same result on average and in all model series. Nevertheless, with software updates NOx emissions can be rapidly and effectively reduced in many model series. And our experience with the ongoing service measures indicate that the updates are being taken up in very large numbers by our customers: As an example, since March 2017 we have been able to implement a software update for some 85 percent (as at March 2018) of our diesel entry-level compact class models (Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, GLA and CLA) already. For Mercedes-Benz V-Class customers the company has been voluntarily carrying out a service measure as well - some 90 percent of all vehicles in Germany (as at March 2018) have benefited from this. The next vehicle for which we will offer a software update is the GLC. We are in contact with the German Federal Office for Motor Vehicles with regard to authorization for this action. Keeping in mind the complexity of the engine control system not only the development but also this approval process with regards to effectiveness and reliability of the software updates naturally takes some time. For this reason we’re also prioritizing our model series in terms of their volumes and their potential for improving air quality as quickly and effectively as possible. We are confident that we will have finished developing all the main software variants by the end of the year. Many may be asking themselves why we are able to improve the emissions of vehicles out in the field now and not before; and why so clearly with the aid of software updates alone. There is an explanation for this: Our developers are continuously working on making the various components and functions work better together. The same is true for the highly complex engine controls. We have made great progress in this area in recent years: Our engineers have used the lessons learned from the development of our new diesel engine family and experience from the field, as well as from ongoing measures still in progress for updates. This has allowed us to take many vehicles closer to their system limits without significantly increasing the risk to the quality of the vehicles.

Our position on hardware retrofit solutions We are, of course, looking very intensively at hardware solutions. Our assessment, however, has not changed: We consider comprehensive retrofits of vehicles in the field with SCR systems in Germany and Europe as impractical: they would have to be developed individually for each model. A hardware conversion nearly always means a far-reaching intervention into the control system and vehicle architecture. In particular, we must also ensure that converted systems are capable of delivering their full functionality and meeting our quality and safety standards over the long term. An article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday paper describes these challenges. The development of hardware solutions with retrofitted SCR-systems that meet the high safety and quality standards of both the OEM and regulatory authorities would, under the current development and certification processes in Europe, take at least 2 to 3 years -- and a lot longer for many models. In our estimation, the resources needed to offer comprehensive hardware solutions in Germany and Europe would be out of proportion to their benefits. As in previous years, NOx levels in cities such as Stuttgart, Mainz, Ludwigshafen and Koblenz continued to fall in 2017. This shows that measures introduced by municipalities and industry, and stock renewal in particular, can improve urban air quality faster and effectively.

b. Local measures Since the end of last year, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has been supporting cities and municipalities throughout Germany with measures to improve air quality. Daimler is taking part in these discussions, as are the other automotive manufacturers. They are particularly aimed at implementing measures to optimize the flow of traffic, to check on the expansion of an e-charging infrastructure and to continue the networking and digitalization of transport. With local measures Daimler is focusing in particular on Stuttgart. Thus, for example, we are subsidizing our employees to use public transport such as the local tram and train network or buses to get to work. Since January 2018, on days in which a particulate matter alarm is issued, employees of the Group have been able to use the Stuttgart regional transport network to travel between their homes and their place of work simply by showing their work ID. Daimler then pays the costs of these trips. On days with high particulate matter readings Daimler does not conduct any test drives in Stuttgart. The company continually informs the public in and around Stuttgart about the fact that they can win free VVS (the public transport operator) tickets on days with high particulate matter readings by accessing the moovel app. The probability that moovel customers will, as a result, be able to use buses, trains and trams for free is set at 50 percent. When booking their tickets, a random generator decides whether moovel will pay the cost for the trip. Car2go offers discounted prices on using an all-electric smart fortwo on days with high particulate matter warnings. A new Group initiative, entitled F.L.O.W., bundles all these measures together and is also developing additional planned or already piloted projects into new mobility concepts for Daimler employees. F.L.O.W. stands for "Fortbewegung, Lebensweise, Ökologie und Wirtschaft" (mobility, lifestyle, ecology and business). It includes, for example, a future ride-sharing offer for Daimler commuters, using the Flinc app. Flinc is a subsidiary of Daimler Mobility Services. In future, Daimler employees will also have the opportunity, using the "Flex Location" app, to reserve a workplace in a Daimler location nearer to their home, to help relieve congestion within the Stuttgart urban area. The aim is to get other companies, cities and municipalities to join the F.L.O.W. initiative in the future. The company will also be making available around 50 smart electric drives for use in the city center by community/voluntary services.