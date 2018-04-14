Remember when Renault squeezed the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine of the previous-gen Megane RS inside the Clio R.S. 16 concept? The unveiling took place on the occasion of the 2016 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Pix. Later in an interview, Renault Sport Cars General Manager, Patrice Ratti, admitted the company with the diamond logo was considering a “small run” of road-going models and he had his fingers crossed for an approval from the execs. However, it never happened and there are slim chances it will this generation since it’s too late considering the new Clio will debut this fall.

The silver lining would have to be that Renault is allegedly working on a Megane RS-engined Clio RS for the hot hatch’s next iteration. Caradisiac has heard that that the new flagship version of the supermini will borrow the company’s new turbocharged four-cylinder 1.8-liter engine. It’s used not only in the Megane RS, but also in the Alpine A110. It develops 280 horsepower in the regular Megane RS and will push out 300 hp in the Trophy due at the end of this year. In the Alpine, it’s good for 250 hp, but a 300-hp version is said to be in the works with the “Sport” suffix and a lower weight.

In order to avoid stepping on the toes of higher-positioned models, Renault will detune the engine to somewhere in the region of 225 hp for the new Clio RS. The information was allegedly disclosed by Philippe Brunet, General Manager in charge of Powertrain Software and Calibration, during an interview with L'Automobile Magazine. Should the Clio RS inherit the engine from its bigger brother, that would leave the door open for a more powerful version further down the line considering the 1.8-liter has much more potential. In other words, a potential Trophy version could up the power ante furthermore.

Meanwhile, expect to see the fifth-generation Clio early October on its home turf at the Paris Motor Show.

Source: L’Automobile Magazine via Caradisiac