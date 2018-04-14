Driving a rear-wheel-drive car on a damp and twisty road is a bit tricky, especially when the car in question is a 700-horsepower monster. That being said, in the hands of professional driver Dolf Dekking, suddenly the 911 GT2 RS doesn’t seem to be that scary widowmaker some people like to call Porsche’s range-topping Nine Eleven.

The acceleration is so brutal that at times you can see the electronic stability control kicking in to help the driver maintain control of the 911 GT2 RS, which by the way had the optional Weissach Package. That shaves off approximately 66 pounds (30 kilograms) thanks to magnesium wheels, carbon fiber trunk lid, titanium roll cage, carbon fiber shift paddles, and even carbon fiber roll bars.

Driving a car that catapults itself to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds makes other vehicles look like they’re standing still whenever the 911 GT2 RS overtakes. Resisting the temptation of putting the pedal to the metal on a public road is hard, but that’s what track days are for and that is where the biturbo RWD machine from Stuttgart really shines.

We won’t be seeing much of the GT2 RS, let alone one with the Weissach pack, on a public road since rumor has it only 1,000 will ever be made by Porsche. It’s the fastest regular-ish production car with road-legal status in the world to lap the Nürburgring if we’re excluding the super-limited McLaren P1 LM and the Nio EP9.

Getting back to the video at hand, the skilled driver seems like he’s having a blast putting the flat-six to work while tackling the annoying traffic on a narrow road. We know that some people will always prefer the soundtrack provided by the 911 GT3 RS’ naturally aspirated engine, but the GT2 RS is in a league of its own when it comes to outright performance.

Video: AutoTopNL / YouTube