In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, Aston Martin has a new AMR sub-brand inaugurated in March 2017 with the Vantage AMR Pro and Rapide AMR concepts. The former has already ran its course as a production model, with all seven cars posing for a family portrait about a week ago. As for the Rapide AMR, it will be significantly less exclusive as the talented folks from Gaydon have plans to build 210 cars once assembly will kick off later this year.

Seen here is a near-production prototype of what will become the fastest four-door car in the world by being able to reach a maximum speed of 210 mph (338 kph), thus eclipsing the 200 mph (322 kph) of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and the 204 mph (329 kph) of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Slotting above the Rapide S, the hardcore AMR version will use the well-known naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine with 592 horsepower, which coincidentally is the same amount of power you get in the Jag.

Although we can’t see it on this work-in-progress test car, the final version of the Rapide AMR will feature a menacing quad exhaust system. It will also boast exclusive 21-inch wheels and will adopt a slightly more aggressive body previewed by the aforementioned concept pictured above. Carbon fiber will be the key words to describe the interior as Aston Martin has made the promise to use it throughout the cabin, including for the front seats, center console, and even the door casings.

Despite the fact it has been around since 2010, the Rapide is still a gorgeous sedan and isn’t showing any signs of aging, at least not on the outside. This go-faster AMR version comes to further boost the appeal of the grand tourer, which as well all know will eschew the combustion engine to go full electric for the RapidE due in 2019 as Aston Martin’s very first EV. Like the AMR, the zero-emissions derivative will be a limited-run special edition, but a rarer sight on the streets as only 155 cars are going to be made.

Meanwhile, expect the Rapide AMR to show up in production guise in the months to come.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube