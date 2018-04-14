We first saw the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show early last month before checking out its aggressive metal once again a few weeks later in New York. Under the glitzy spotlight of a major auto show, nearly all cars look great, which is why we always prefer seeing a brand new model out in the real world to get a better look at its design.

The moment of truth has arrived for AMG’s new and confusingly named model, seen here in the 63 S flavor while roaming the streets of Germany. It does look substantially meaner than the CLS and the design has what it takes to fill in the void left after the CLS 63’s demise. In general, we’re not a big fan of all-black alloy wheels, but these don’t look half bad on Affalterbach’s Panamera rival and match the finish of the side mirror caps.

With a menacing Panamera grille and massive air intakes up front and fat quad exhaust tips at the back, the new GT 4-Door Coupe stands out in German traffic (the striking red-hot color helps as well). For some reason, the car had yellow brake calipers at the front axle and black ones at the back. Mercedes-AMG is likely putting the finishing touches on its standalone model, which is largely based on the E63 Wagon rather than on the two-door GT models as its name would suggest.

With 630 horsepower on tap, this is the most powerful model you’ll be able to buy from Mercedes-AMG. We’re excluding the F1-engined Project One since that has long been sold out. It uses the highest specification of the familiar biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, generating a maximum torque of 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters). It hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.1 seconds and will continue to accelerate until 195 mph (313 kph).

Sales of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will kick off early next year for the “63” models, with the hybridized “53” due mid-2019.

Video: walkoART / YouTube