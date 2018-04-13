The things you see on the internet. The Wall of Death is a carnival attraction where motorcyclists and small cars perform stunts while traveling along the inside of a wooden barrel. The vehicles are held in place by friction, centrifugal force, and some, uh, guts. The stunts grew out of board track racing (Motordrome) where races would happen on a circle or oval courses composed of wooden planks. The Wall of Death appeared in the U.S. around 1911 at the at Coney Island amusement park in New York. Since then, the attraction has spread around the world – such as India where we a see this Suzuki takes to the ring (barrel?) with at least two other motorcycles. Dangerous would be an understatement right now.

The video, from Reddit user who wrote a post about the experience, shows the Suzuki pull itself up onto the barrel, climbing up the wall as its picking up speed. You can see at least two motorcyclists rocketing around the barrel as well. The Suzuki slowly climbs until it nearly reaches the top. That’s when one motorcyclist dips below the Suzuki, and the rider puts his hand on the roof of the car. It’s both fascinating and frightening. Oh, and the driver of the Maruti Suzuki has the door open, so that’s totally safe, too, I’m sure. As you can see in the video, the motorcycle riders have no protective gear. They’re wearing jeans, T-shirts, sweaters, and caps.

According to the person who posted the video, watching the event only cost 30 rupees, or about $0.50. That’s a deal for any show. However, he wasn’t too sure about the barrel’s construction. In the post, he wrote, “the whole arena was made out of some rough steel scaffolding (and the wall itself consisted of partially-broken boards), so every time that Maruti lumbered by, it felt like the whole thing was going to come crumbling down. Luckily it did not.”

If you ever get the chance to watch a Wall of Death performance, don’t pass it up. It’s thrilling to see the cars defying your perception of physics. And it takes a lot of talent to perform the stunts, too.

Source: Atlantic Doldrums via YouTube, Reddit