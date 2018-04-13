Another leak now provides even more details about the upcoming BMW M2 Competition than an earlier report. The info posted on Bimmer Post comes from scans of Evo magazine's latest issue, which is likely a reliable source for details about the new car.

The six-page story claims that the M2 Competition makes 404 horsepower (301 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet of torque (510 Newton-meters) from its biturbo 3.0-liter inline six. These numbers match closely with a previous report of 405 hp (302 kW) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm). In addition, both manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options would be available. Opening the hood would also reveal a carbon fiber strut brace, like the one on the M4. An optional package would improve the model's stopping ability by installing a set of six-piston calipers with 15.75-inch (400-millimeter) rotors in front and four-piston pieces with 15-inch (380-mm) parts at the rear. Inside, there are highly bolstered seats with an illuminated M2 logo.

If there's a potential downside to the M2 Competition, it's the fact that the coupe weighs more than the existing version. Revisions to the cooling system for the more powerful engine reportedly causes the weight to increase by 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Since the upgraded powerplant produces 39 hp (28 kW) and 62 lb-ft (84 Nm) more than the stock example, the performance should still improve, despite the additional pounds.

Since Evo is a publication for an audience in the United Kingdom, this info doesn't necessarily apple to other markets. However, BMW likely wouldn't change much if the company brings the M2 Competition to the United States. According to Evo, the coupe would start at 47,260 pounds in the U.K ($67,312 at current exchange rates) when sales start there in July. For comparison, the standard M2 starts at 37,262.50 pounds ($53,082) in the U.K. and has a base price of $54,500 (plus $945 destination) in the United States.

Look for the M2 Competition to debut before the end of April, possibly at the Beijing Motor Show on the 25th.

Source: Bimmer Post